"No brainer"; "Small step in the right direction": Fans react to Riley Gaines' take on Tennessee House bill banning LGBTQ flags in classrooms

Riley Gaines' take on the recent Tennessee House Bill invited a flurry of reactions on social media. The former American competitive swimmer recently took to social media to appreciate the decision of the Tennessee House regarding LGBTQ flags.

On Monday (February 26), the House passed a bill that would largely restrict the presence of LGBTQ flags in public schools. The bill has only allowed the presence of certain flags which include the flags of the USA and the state of Tennessee. However, the bill has allowed other flags to be displayed during the respective curriculums.

Gaines seemed highly optimistic about this legislative step and said only the state & American flag 'belong in schools'. The 23-year-old even urged other states to follow in the footsteps of the Tennessee House. Regarding this, she wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

"Good. Gender ideology has no place in schools. The only flags that belong in schools are the state & American flags. Every other state should follow Tennessee's lead."

Several fans lauded the former swimmer for her take on the decision of the Tennessee House. One of the fans supported Gaines' statement and wrote:

"absolutely. no brainer", referring to the Tennessee House bill in question.

Another fan said that the bill was a 'small step in the direction'.

"Yay, a small step back in the right direction"

Here are a few other reactions to Gaines' tweet, as found on X:

Riley Gaines slammed the immigration policy following the murder of Laken Riley

Riley Gaines recently took to Twitter to slam politician Katie Porter's views on the immigration policy of the U.S. This came after the murder of a nursing student named Laken Riley.

Riley, 22, went missing after going out for a jog. Her body was found in the woods behind Lake Herrick with numerous injuries. Later on, she died of blunt face trauma.

Jose Ibarra, an unlawful Venezuelan immigrant, was arrested in connection to Riley's death and was charged with malice and kidnapping. Owing to this, Porter shared her views regarding the immigration policy. She stated CNN:

" The important thing to focus on is any one instance shouldn't shape our overall immigration policy."

Gaines slammed Porter for her statement and wrote On X:

"Katie Porter is literally insufferable. How ill-informed/shameless must you be to act like the death of an innocent American citizen at the hands of an illegal alien is a one-off? Evil people."

