"No way" - Riley Gaines amused by Pennsylvania Representative Summer Lee being called a misogynist on her Wikipedia page

Riley Gaines has shared her hilarious reaction to Pennsylvania Democrat Summer Lee being labeled as a misogynist on Wikipedia.

Lee called Riley Gaines a "transphobe" during the hearing before the committee titled 'The Importance of Protecting Female Athletics and Title IX.' Gaines did not accept the remark and countered by calling her a misogynist.

Gaines is a supporter of Women's safety in sports and against the inclusion of transgender athletes in women's sports. She presented her opening remarks during the hearing held at the House of Subcommittee for Healthcare and Financial Services on Tuesday, December 5.

Along with the former NCAA swimmer, other witnesses gave their testimonies after the Biden Administration's Education Department pressed on to Title IX to back the inclusion of trans athletes in women's sports. After being called a "transphobe" Gaines said:

"Inclusion cannot be prioritized over safety and fairness, and ranking member Lee, if my testimony makes me transphobic then I believe your opening monologue makes you a misogynist."

In a recent post on X (formerly known as Twitter), Riley Gaines shared a screenshot of Lee's Wikipedia page, where the latter was referred to as a misogynist.

"No way...someone just sent me a screenshot of @RepSummerLee Wikipedia page," she wrote. "last sentence lollll."

Lee then demanded Gaines' remark to be struck owing to 'engaging in personalities.' However, the representative then withdrew the demand.

Caitlyn Jenner praises Riley Gaines on her testimony at the Title IX hearing

Caitlyn Jenner identified herself as a trans woman in 2015

Caitlyn Jenner recently praised Riley Gaines for her testimony at the Title IX hearing. Jenner identified herself as a woman in 2015 after her divorce from her third wife Kris Jenner.

Before transitioning, Jenner competed in the men's event and secured a gold medal at the 1976 Montreal Olympics in Decathlon.

During her testimony, Riley Gaines was asked to present her thoughts as to why Jenner was against men competing in women's sports. The former University of Kentucky swimmer opined that even after the transition, Jenner understands the unfairness of allowing trans athletes to compete against female athletes.

"I believe he understands the differences between men and women and given the fact that he has also transitioned I believe he understands the struggles that come with gender dysphoria and what that looks like, has weighed the differences between the two, and still sees the fundamental unfairness about allowing men into women's sports," said Gaines.

To which Jenner replied:

"Incredible work and thank you @realannapaulina for standing up for women’s sports! @Riley_Gaines_ great testimony per usual! Protect Women's Sports," wrote Jenner.