Olympian Sajan Prakash hopeful of improved performance at 2022 Commonwealth Games

Olympian Sajan Prakash is hopeful of an improved performance from the Indian swimming contingent at the 2022 Commonwealth Games (CWG). The mega-tournament is slated to run through July 28 to August 8, 2022 in Birmingham, England.

Sajan finished eighth in the finals of the 200m butterfly event at the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games in, Australia.

Speaking about the same, the 28-year-old told ANI:

"After the (Tokyo) Olympics, I have been preparing for the Commonwealth Games and how to peak at the right moment. We have done many competitions from January till now and we have lined up a qualifying tournament for the Commonwealth Games. So, hopefully, we will peak at the Commonwealth Games well. It all depends on the day how we are going to perform."

The Indian swimmer and Olympian is eyeing a high-quality performance at CWG.

Speaking on KIUG, Sajan Prakash said:

"If you compare with the US, they have a big university system, the NCAAs and I think that has worked predominantly well where many world champions and Olympics medallists have come. Many swimmers will also participate in Khelo India tournaments. This is the biggest initiative in India to take our sports to a different level."

Sajan Prakash is gearing up for 2022 Asian Games and World Championships too:

Olympian Sajan Prakash, who commenced his international season with a gold medal win in the men's 200m butterfly event at the Danish Open swimming meet in Copenhagen, Denmark on April 15, 2022 will be eyeing an equally good performance at the Asian Games and World Championships.

Prakash attained a podium finish after clocking 1.59.27s at the Danish Open, which was not his best performance. However, it was enough to fetch him the gold.

At the Asian Games 2018, Sajan Prakash participated in 100m and 200m butterfly, 4x200m Freestyle Relay, and 4x100m Freestyle Relay. He finished 5th in the 200m butterfly clocking timing of 1:57.75 and in the 4x100m freestyle relay, he finished 8th in the finals.

Sajan said:

"We are playing for India. I want to do my best every day in training and that will reflect well in the competition, the day of the race. We are always on the track performing and achieving and preparing for that moment and nothing in life is easy. We have something on our shoulders."

