Olympic silver medalist Emma Weyant releases swim collection amid NCAA competition return 

Tokyo Olympic silver medalist Emma Weyant is ready to make her comeback to the NCAA swimming competition. This weekend's dual meet between the University of Florida and Florida Atlantic University (FAU) will be her comeback game.

Emma revealed this information to SwimSwam while discussing her major Sporti Collection release

"I'm really excited! I get to join the Gators in the second semester and I'll be racing at the FAU dual meet this weekend," said Emma

Emma Weyant reveals her NCAA comeback and new Sporti Collection

When Emma decided to move from NCAA powerhouse UVA to the University of Florida, she made a lot of people take notice. In Sarasota, Florida, she preferred to be near her family. Of course, there are many benefits to being a Florida Gator as well. Emma appreciated the challenge of working out alongside American distance champion Bobby Finke and Olympic legend Katie Ledecky.

For Emma, Florida is the ideal location. She admitted that she did have mental health issues and turned to her fellow athletes for support and motivation. It cost a lot to train through the pandemic, delay the Olympics until 2020, and then win an Olympic medal.

Emma released her new Sporti collection

Emma needed a change, and she is now fully back. She was able to inject the one element she wished her swimming career had: joy, with the support of her Sporti release and collection collaboration.

The collection concludes with Superstar, a vibrant pink design with metallic gold details that shimmers in and out of the water. It starts with the feminine floral prints of Garden Rose and Floral Whimsy that will have you daydreaming of spring and then moves on to the Sand Dollar Lace which will transport you to the sandy oceanside.

Leading athletes, industry tastemakers, artists, and influencers have recently joined forces with SwimOutlet's top performing swimsuit brand, Sporti, to create a series of creative collaborations that prioritize diversity, inclusivity, and mental health awareness.

Exclusively available on Swimoutlet's official website, the Sporti x Emma Weyant Collection is priced from $4.95 to $59.95 and comes in competitive swim sizing 22Y - 40 (fitting roughly size Youth 6/7 to Adult XL).

Emma Weyant's life and career

Emma Weyant is an American competitive swimmer born on December 24, 2001. In the individual medley, she won the US national championship. She earned the silver medal in the 400-meter individual medley to earn a spot in the 2020 Olympic Games.

Weyant attended Riverview High School and resided in Sarasota while swimming with the Sarasota Sharks.

The 21-year-old won the gold medal in the 400-meter individual medley at the 2018 Junior Pan Pacific Swimming Championships, held in August in Suva, Fiji, with a time of 4:40.64. She won the bronze medal in the 800-meter freestyle with a time of 8:38.88, finishing less than 10 seconds behind Australian swimmer Lani Pallister, who took home the gold.

At the 2020 Olympic Games, she won a silver medal in the women's 400-meter individual medley.

Emma Weyant placed second in the 500-yard freestyle event at the 2022 NCAA Division I Women's Swimming and Diving Championships in her first year competing for the University of Virginia. Her time of 4:34.99 was also her personal best.

