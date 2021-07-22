2020 Tokyo Olympics: When is the first Olympic basketball game? All you need to know about it

The stage is set for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, which is scheduled to commence on July 23, although some preliminary events are already underway. Originally scheduled to run from July 24 to August 9, 2020, the tournament was postponed due to the covid-19 pandemic, but the name was retained for branding purposes.

Although the 2020 Tokyo Olympics will feature several events, our focus is on the basketball competition. Twelve international teams have already made their way to Tokyo to compete for the prestigious gold medal.

If you make it to the Olympic Games, you know you did good in your career. But these guys aren't here just to participate, they are ready to use the biggest of stages to become global 🌟#Tokyo2020 #Basketball 🏀https://t.co/lo4YkArB04 — FIBA #Tokyo2020 (@FIBA) July 17, 2021

The first 2020 Tokyo Olympics basketball game will tip-off on July 25, as Team Iran will face-off against Team Czech Republic. Both of whom are in Group A alongside the USA and French teams.

All you need to know about the 2020 Tokyo Olympics basketball competition - Dates & Format

Kevin Durant #7 of team USA practices at Saitama Super Arena ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Game

As earlier stated, the 2020 Tokyo Olympics basketball competition will commence on July 25 with a Group A fixture by 10 am Tokyo time. Four games will hold on Day 1 across different times and will feature teams in Groups A and B, starting with Team Iran versus Team Czech Republic.

The format for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics basketball competition is straightforward. The twelve teams have been split into three groups of four. Of the twelve teams, eight will progress to the quarter-finals stage.

Group stage action will end on August 1, and the eight teams that will be moving on will be known. Given the top two teams in each group will qualify for the next round, the best two third-placed teams will also be selected.

A draw will be held on August 2 to determine the 2020 Tokyo Olympics quarter-finals matchups. From then on, it will be a direct elimination process as we head to the final. The 1st, 2nd, and 3rd-placed medals will be awarded after the gold and bronze medal games have been played to completion.

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics basketball competition will be played behind closed doors as spectators have been banned. Recently, there has been an increase in covid-19 cases recently in Japan, which is why there is a state of emergency that will be in place until August 22.

Will Team USA be able to secure gold at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics? 😳🤔 https://t.co/lnH7NQ1mK2 — theScore (@theScore) July 17, 2021

It is too close to call a favorite heading into the 2020 Tokyo Olympics basketball tournament as these international teams all have incredible talents. If the exhibition games are anything to go by, Team USA might have a hard time, especially against bigger teams like Team Australia, Team France, and Team Spain.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar