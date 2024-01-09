Katie Ledecky and Caeleb Dressel will begin the 2024 season at the Pro Swim Series in Knoxville, taking place from January 10 to 13, 2024, at the Allan Jones Aquatic Center. This is the first big event of the 2024 calendar year, which includes swimmers from different nations aiming to gain momentum in the build-up to the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Knoxville, Tennessee, has been a regular stop on the Pro Swim Series calendar since 2019. The second stop of the series will be in Westmont, Illinois, which will host the series for the third time in a row. The third and final stop of the Pro Swim Series will be in San Antonio, Texas from April 10 to April 13, 2024.

Katie Ledecky, Caeleb Dressel and Summer McIntosh are among the athletes who will compete in the Pro Swim Series 2024

Legendary swimmer Katie Ledecky will be competing at the first stop of the TYR Pro Swim Series 2024 in Knoxville. In 2023, Ledecky clinched three gold medals at the 2023 USA Swimming Championships in the women's 400m, 800m and 1500m freestyle events, and a silver medal in the 200m freestyle.

Ledecky was sensational at the 2023 World Aquatics Championships in Fukuoka, Japan, winning two gold medals in the women's 800m and 1500m freestyle. She also won two silver medals in the 400 m freestyle and 4 × 200 m freestyle events. With her 16th individual gold, Katie Ledecky surpassed the record of Michael Phelps for most individual gold medals at the World Championships.

Besides Katie Ledecky, the event will also feature the seven-time Olympic gold medalist Caeleb Dressel, and Summer McIntosh. Dressel won his first title since returning to competitions by clinching the men's 100m butterfly title at the U.S. Open Championships in Greensboro, North Carolina. At the same event, Canadian swimming sensation McIntosh defeated Ledecky to claim the 400m freestyle event.

Apart from these swimmers, Ryan Murphy, Kate Douglass, Bobby Finke, Nic Fink, and Maggie MacNeil are among the few athletes to watch out for at the Pro Swim Series 2024 in Knoxville.

Schedule for the Pro Swim Series 2024 Knoxville

Katie Ledecky will be competing at the Knoxville stop (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)

Day 1 - Wednesday, January 10, 2024

Finals

05:00 PM - Women's 1500m Freestyle

06:12 PM - Men's 1500m Freestyle

Day 2 - Thursday, January 11, 2024

Prelims

09:00 AM - Women's 100m Freestyle

09:21 AM - Men's 100m Freestyle

09:42 AM - Women's 100m Breaststroke

10:01 AM - Men's 100m Breaststroke

10:18 AM - Women's 200m Butterfly

10:35 AM - Men's 200m Butterfly

10:59 AM - Women's 400m Freestyle

11:38 AM - Men's 400m Freestyle

Day 3 - Friday, January 12, 2024

Prelims

09:00 AM - Women's 200m Freestyle

09:29 AM - Men's 200m Freestyle

10:02 AM - Women's 200m Backstroke

10:26 AM - Men's 200m Backstroke

10:47 AM - Women's 400m IM

11:21 AM - Men's 400m IM

12:06 PM - Women's 100m Butterfly

12:22 PM - Men's 100m Butterfly

Day 4 - Saturday, January 13, 2024

Prelims

09:00 AM - Women's 100m Backstroke

09:22 AM - Men's 100m Backstroke

09:39 AM - Women's 200m Breaststroke

10:04 AM - Men's 200m Breaststroke

10:30 AM - Women's 200m IM

11:01 AM - Men's 200m IM

11:27 AM - Women's 50m Freestyle

11:40 AM - Men's 50m Freestyle

Finals

03:30 PM - Women’s 800m Freestyle

04:16 PM - Men’s 800m Freestyle

Where to watch the Pro Swim Series 2024 Knoxville?

The Pro Swim Series 2024 Knoxville, featuring Katie Ledecky, is set to be held across four days. The USA Swimming, the national governing body for the sport of swimming in the United States, recently released the streaming details for the competition on their website. On January 11 and 12, 2024, Peacock will broadcast the event live from 6 PM onwards (Eastern Time).

While, CNBC will telecast the delayed tape on January 13 and 14, 2024, from 1:30 PM onwards (Eastern Time). Finally, NBC will broadcast the delayed tape of the first stop of the Pro Swim Series on January 21 from 5:00 PM (Eastern Time).