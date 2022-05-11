Pune Krida Prabodhini make big splash in Archana Duble Memorial National Open Water Swimming Championship

Krida Prabodhini swimmers made a big splash at the Archana Duble Memorial National Open Water Swimming Championship that concluded recently at Ambazari Lake in Nagpur.

Long-distance swimmers from Pune's Krida Prabodhini hogged the limelight in the two-day competition, which was conducted in memory of Archana Duble. Around a 100 swimmers from all over the country competed in the championship, organized by the JD Sports Foundation.

On the second and final day of the event, 10km and 5km races were held. In the 10km race for men’s, Kaushik Malankar of Pune won the event by clocking three hours and 19 seconds. He was followed by Mumbai’s Durven Naik while Nagpur’s Ashwin Mokashi finished third.

Impressed by the swimmers, NCC Naval Unit Commanding Officer Col. Amod Chandana, who was one of the guests for the day, rewarded the top three finishers with cash prizes.

Vishal Narwade, also of Krida Prabodhini, won the title in the 5km race. Vishal was closely followed by his Prabodhini training partner Angad Inglekar. The third place was grabbed by Rajasthan’s Shailesh Sharma.

Maharashtra Sports Minister Sunil Kedar inaugurates National Open Water Swimming Championship at the Ambazari Lake in Nagpur. (Pic credits: JD Sports Foundation)

Swimmers Ruchita Kadam and Siddhi Dhanwade made it 1-2 for Krida Prabodhini

Meanwhile, Ruchita Kadam and Siddhi Dhanwade finished 1-2 in the 5km race for women, further proving the domination of Krida Prabodhini swimmers in open water competitions. The winners were awarded medals and certificates by MLA Parinay Fuke and Dr Madhavi Mardikar. A message from Union Minister Nitin Gadkari praising the JD Foundation was also read out.

On the opening day of the two-day event, men’s and women’s swimmers in the age group of 13 to 50 years competed over 500m and 1km distances.

Naik secured the first position in the 1km distance for 17 to 35 age group section. Nagpur’s Harshal Ambagade and Shantanu Thakre finished second and third, respectively.

Nandini Holkar of Ahmednagar and Manva Pabale of Amravati hogged the limelight in the Under-12 age group.

In the senior citizens group, Dr Jain secured first position in women’s category while Ramachandran Pathak reigned supreme in the men’s group.

Successful swimmers were awarded medals and certificates by Maharashtra Sports Minister Sunil Kedar, who had earlier inaugurated the event.

While addressing the gathering, Kedar said that water sports and long distance swimming competitions will be promoted by the Sports Department and Government of Maharashtra. He congratulated JD Sports Foundation for organizing the first National Open Water Swimming Competition in Nagpur.

The second day flag-offs were done by Amod Chandana and Deputy Director of Maharashtra Tourism Department Prashant Sawai. Prabhakar Sathe and Dr Murlidhar Idhode were among those present on the occasion.

Chief Organizer Dr. Jaiprakash Duble proposed a vote of thanks. Dr Sambhaji Bhonsale, JD Sports Foundation secretary Jayant Duble, Dyanesh Dhakulkar and members of Nagpur District Amateur Swimming Association worked hard to make the event a huge success.

Full Results

Men’s 500 meters (17 to 35 age group)

Avinash Sonone, Snehal Gadge, Suyog Nikule.

Women's 500 meters (17 to 35 age group)

Shravani Garje, Sejal Dobale.

Boys 500 meters (13 to 16 age group)

Aryan Hingmire, Rudresh Wankhade, Showrya Sahu.

Girls 500 meters (13 to 16 age group)

Jasmeet Kaur Rahal, Shravani Sapate, Aditi Bhendkar.

Women's 500 meters (36 to 50 age group)

Ishwari Watkar, Sunita Dhote.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee