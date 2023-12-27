Riley Gaines praises Gov. Greg Abbott for banning trans athletes from competing in collegiate sports 

Riley Gaines praised the Governor of Texas Greg Abbott for prohibiting transgender athletes from competing in college sports.

In 2021, the Texas Governor signed a law that restricted trans athletes from competing in women's sports from the K-12 level. On June 15, 2023, the Governor signed Senate Bill 15, banning trans athletes from women's sports in colleges and universities in Texas.

The Senate Bill 15, also known as Save Women's Sports Act, went into effect in September. Riley Gaines, who has been an allegiant advocate for the exclusion of trans athletes from women's sports, praised the Texas Governor. She shared Gov. Abbott's message and showed her appreciation with a few clapping emojis.

"In 2021, I signed a law banning biological boys from competing in girls’ sports at the K-12 level," Gov. Abbott wrote. "This year, we expanded that protection to women’s collegiate sports. Texas will safeguard the integrity of women’s sports and help female athletes achieve their dreams."

“Today is an important day for female athletes across the state of Texas, including little girls who aspire to one day compete in college sports. The Save Women's Sports Act protects young women at Texas colleges and universities by prohibiting men from competing on a team or as an individual against them in college sports,” the Governor said in a press release in June 2023 (via CBS News).

Following the ban on trans athletes, the Texas Governor also curbed the gender-affirming care for trans youth in Texas by signing a law.

Despite backlash, Riley Gaines continues to speak against trans athletes competing in women's sports

Riley Gaines spoke about the abuse she faces for speaking on transgender issues

Riley Gaines recently criticized a trans volleyball player for competing in the women's team and trying to secure scholarships meant for female athletes. She also urged the University to revoke the scholarship.

The former NCAA swimmer faced enormous backlash, but that did not stop her from voicing her objection. She said that she had been subject to abuse in several instances in the past. In a video shared on X, Gianes said (starting at the 0:42 mark):

"I can go on a whole rant about things that I personally experienced in terms of backlash. You know I've drinks poured on me. I've had glass bottles thrown at me. I've been spit on. I've been assaulted and held to ransom for four hours where these protestors demanded that if I wanted to make it home to see my family safely again, I had to pay them money. The list goes on...death threats, people showing up to my house, drones flying above my house."

