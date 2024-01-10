"So domesticated" - Riley Gaines pokes fun at husband Louis Barker's cooking skills

Former American collegiate swimmer Riley Gaines recently shared a video in which her husband, Louis Barker, is seen having a great time while cooking.

In the video, Barker is wearing a black apron, and cooking using the barbeque grill machine. He then displayed his skills with the spatulas as he tossed them in the air, caught them, and used them to stir the meat. Besides this, one can witness cooked rice kept aside in a bowl.

Gaines humorously mocked her husband’s cooking skills, stating:

“Not the apron lolll. So domesticated.🥵”

Riley Gaines' husband enjoying his time while cooking

Both Gaines and her husband Barker met while attending the University of Kentucky in 2019 and began dating immediately. While Gaines was studying health sciences, Barker was pursuing a degree in business administration.

The two dated from 2019 to 2021 before Barker proposed to his lady love in December 2021. Both Gaines and Barker got married on May 29, 2022, in an intimate wedding ceremony in the presence of close friends and family.

Riley Gaines, known for being a collegiate swimmer, was a part of the University of Kentucky’s swim team and was a part of the All-SEC Freshman Team in 2019. She competed at the 2021 NCAA Women's Swimming & Diving Championships where she placed second in the 4 × 200 m freestyle relay and seventh in the 200m freestyle.

Just like Riley, her now-husband Barker is a former swimmer who took part in the 2016 British Olympic trials, and the 2018 Commonwealth Games qualifier. As a freshman, he competed in three events at the SEC Championships between 2018 and 2019.

Riley Gaines has been a vocal supporter of women’s safety and fairness in sports

Riley Gaines has actively campaigned against the participation of transgender athletes in sports restricted to biological women. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Riley Gaines rose to fame during the 2022 NCAA Championships when she competed against trans swimmer Lia Thomas. Since then, she has actively campaigned against the participation of transgender athletes in sports restricted to biological women.

In a recent post dated January 5, 2024, Gaines praised a girls’ basketball team on her X (formerly Twitter) account that refused to compete against another team that had a transgender athlete in their squad.

She reposted the post shared by WomenAreReal, stating:

“👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 good on these girls. Don't participate in the farce.”

The girls’ basketball team not only forfeited the high school match taking place in the Bay Area in California but also declined to share the locker room with the transgender athlete.