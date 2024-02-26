“That could have been anyone” - Riley Gaines reacts on Laken Riley’s death and security threats from an open border

Riley Gaines reacted to the controversial death of a nursing student identified as Laken Hope Riley. Presently, the police have arrested Jose Antonio Ibarra, an illegal immigrant, as the suspect in the student's killing. Gaines expressed her grief towards the 22-year-old’s demise and also commented on the security threats from an open border.

On Thursday, February 22, Laken Hope Riley was found dead near a lake at the University of Georgia. The youngster had gone for a run near the university campus but never returned to her room.

Later on, the police revealed in a press release on Friday that the nursing student’s cause of death was "blunt force trauma." Nevertheless, they have arrested 26-year-old Jose Antonio Ibarra, as a suspect upon recommendation from campus police.

Riley Gaines shared her views on the horrific incident on her X (formerly known as Twitter) handle. She wrote,

“I can't stop thinking about Laken Riley. That could have been anyone...your daughter, your neighbor, your sister, etc.”

“How many more Americans have to die before Biden acknowledges the national security threat an open border imposes?”

She also added,

“Riley's death was entirely preventable.”

Laken Hope Riley was identified by the Athens-Clarke County Coroner on Friday morning. It led to Ibarra’s detention on multiple charges such as felony murder, false imprisonment, concealing the death, kidnapping, and many more. Additionally, his apartment was just a five-minute walk away from where Riley was found dead.

As of now, the police have revealed that the young student’s death was a “crime of opportunity” and also a “solo act.” Moreover, several others have been taken into custody to drill for more information.

Riley Gaines on Illions Governor’s take on migrants being sent to the state

Riley Gaines at a hearing of Examining Female Athletics And Title IX

In January 2024, Illinois Governor Jay Robert Pritzker urged the Republican Party’s Texas Governor to pause the inflow of migrants in Illinois. He explained that due to extreme cold, the state was undergoing winter storm warnings. Pritzker also stated that Illions was experiencing a shortfall of space for the migrants.

He concluded that Illions’ condition was becoming a pawn for the opposition's political agenda. The governor told ABC in an interview,

"We don't have enough shelter space here. There are plenty of other cities where you know if he's gonna send people, they could be sent. But no, he is choosing only democratic states, democratic cities."

However, a social media page named Libs of TikTok pointed out that in August 2021, Governor Pritzker signed legislation to make Illinois 'the most welcoming state to migrants' by extending protection.

Riley Gaines shared the X (formerly known as Twitter) post and mentioned,

"You get what you vote for. Too bad we all have to bear the burden."

