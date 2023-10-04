"The idea of getting married in a place called Olympic Valley was pretty cool" - Ryan Murphy on marriage to Bridget Konttinen

Long-time couple Ryan Murphy and Bridget Kontinnen recently tied the knot in an intimate wedding at the Olympic Valley near Lake Tahoe, California, on September 30. Besides making their wedding day look beautiful amidst the snow-capped mountains, the couple had another reason to organize the wedding at Olympic Valley.

Swimmer Ryan Murphy dated Bridget Konttinen for 11 years before saying ‘Yes’ at the altar last Saturday. The couple were college sweethearts who studied at the University of California, Berkeley. Murphy and Konttinen made their relationship public in 2012 by posting a picture of them kissing on their social media handles. Finally, in May 2022, they announced their engagement through the same platform.

Recently, the couple started their forever in the Olympic Valley in the presence of friends and family. Previously known as the Squaw Valley, it is one of the most beautiful alpine settings and also one of the largest ski areas in the United States. Nevertheless, its Northern Tahoe is a nostalgic spot for the 1960 Olympic Games.

As the wedding shenanigans are now over, Ryan Murphy and Bridget Konttinen revealed some interesting details about their big day in an interview with People. They first shared the purpose of getting married at Olympic Valley. Ryan Murphy said,

"Bridget grew up skiing in that area and her dad is from Finland, so skiing was a big part of their life at a young age. There's a lot of sentimental value for her," he said.

Ryan Murphy explained,

"I think it's honestly the most beautiful place I've been in the world, so it was a dream to get married there."

The four-time Olympic gold medalist also added,

"Plus, I thought the idea of getting married in a place called Olympic Valley was pretty cool."

Bridget Konttinen on the theme of wedding with Ryan Murphy

In the interview with People, Bridget Konttinen revealed that she always wanted to get married in September. Moreover, the couple decided their wedding theme to be, "chic, rustic, and vintage."

They worked with Emily Srok from Red Carpet Events & Design to plan the wedding and hired Monique Bianca Photography and Johnny B Films to capture their wedding moments.

Furthermore, Mrs. Murphy described her wedding as,

"It's an old world meets California modern," said Bridget Konttinen.

She added they did not use a lot of colors at their wedding. Instead, they chose a neutral palette with whites and “a ton of greenery, and gold and wooden accents.” Adding some fun elements to the wedding, they accentuated it with gold disco balls over the dance floor with an espresso martini tower and Cal bear shot skis for their alma mater.