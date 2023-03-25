Who is Kristin Vanorman? Attorney goes viral for grilling Gwyneth Paltrow during ski accident trial 

Gwyneth Paltrow took the stand to testify in her ongoing ski collision trial on March 24. Plaintiff Terry Sanderson sued Paltrow for $3.1 million in 2019 claiming that she collided with him on a ski slope at the Deer Valley Resort in Park City, Utah, in 2016 and the accident caused him to have a permanent traumatic brain injury.

Paltrow countersued Sanderson, claiming that the latter crashed into her instead. The actress charged him $1 in damages and sought the repayment of her legal fees. On Friday, Sanderson’s lawyer Kristin Vanorman made the news for grilling Paltrow during her testimony.

The key point of the testimony centered on Paltrow denying colliding into Sanderson and claiming that the latter struck her on the ski slope instead. Vanorman spent nearly an hour questioning the actress about the events leading up to the ski accident and about her knowledge of ski rules.

Vanorman asked Paltrow if the latter knew about the rules of exchanging contact information following a skiing collision. When Paltrow replied that she felt Sanderson was at fault and that her ski instructor said she would give Sanderson her info, the attorney pressed:

“I appreciate that, but my question was, did you know of the rule of skiing that if you are in a collision that you need to share that information?”

The lawyer also reminded Gwyneth Paltrow that Sanderson’s ski buddy Greg Ramone witnessed the incident and previously accused the Marvel star of crashing into the plaintiff. The latter said:

“I don't believe that he saw what he thinks he saw.”

However, Vanorman countered by saying:

“Ms. Paltrow, why would he lie?"

When Paltrow commented on Ramone's color-blindness and significant distance from the site of the incident, Vanorman said:

“And I'm sure that's what you believe.”

However, Gwyneth Paltrow went on to mention that it was the “truth.”

Kristin Vanorman also questioned Gwyneth Paltrow about her children’s presence on the ski slopes and repeatedly asked if they said, “Mommy, Mommy, watch me!” The actress replied that she did not recall her children calling for attention and said that she would not engage in reckless behavior with or without her kids.

Vanorman went on to question Paltrow about her relationship with Taylor Swift and asked if her $1 countersuit was inspired by Swift’s 2017 case against radio DJ David Mueller.

“Are you good friends with Taylor Swift?”

The actress denied the claim and mentioned:

“I would not say we’re good friends. We are friendly. I’ve taken my kids to one of her concerts before, but we don’t talk very often.”

The lawyer even asked Gwyneth Paltrow about sending “intimate gifts” to Swift for Christmas before the judge said that the actress could choose not to answer the question.

At one point in the trial, Gwyneth Paltrow’s jaw dropped after Kristin Vanorman said that the former “lied under oath a number of times” during her depositions. When Paltrow’s lawyer called the claim “slanderous,” Vanorman changed her words to “prior inconsistent statements.”

Paltrow’s legal team is yet to address any witnesses to the stand. However, multiple reports have suggested that her children Apple and Moses Martin, as well as her husband Brad Falchuk, are likely to testify in the trial.

Everything to know about Kristin Vanorman

Kristin Vanorman is an attorney and partner of Strong and Hanni law firm in Salt Lake City, Utah. According to her official bio, she graduated cum laude from the Reuben J. Clark Law School at Brigham Young University and has been practicing law for over 25 years.

The lawyer has reportedly tried and arbitrated hundreds of cases in state and federal courts. She specializes on “labor and employment law, government liability and transportation.”

The online profile states that Vanorman has covered employment laws, harassment, investigations, and employment training during her practice. She also has significant experience in transportation cases including personal injury, brain injury, wrongful death and premises liability, among others.

Vanorman is a member of DRI and UDLA and serves as the Utah State Chair of the Council on Litigation Management. She is also the Utah representative for the American Board of Trial Advocates and has been named a member of Utah’s Legal Elite.

Netizens reacts to Kristin Vanorman grilling Gwyneth Paltrow during ski collision trial

Kristin Vanorman and Gwyneth Paltrow's session during ski collision trial went viral online (Image via Getty Images)

Optometrist Terry Sanderson’s lawyer Kristin Vanorman recently went viral online after grilling Gwyneth Paltrow as she took the stands to testify in the ski collision trial involving a 2016 ski accident in Utah’s Deer Valley Resort.

Several social media users also took to Twitter to share moments of Vanorman’s interaction with Paltrow during the testimony:

As Friday's proceedings came to an end, Terry Sanderson's lawyers mentioned that they would likely have the plaintiff testify on the stand on Monday before resting their case.

