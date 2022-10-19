"Seokjin just got adopted into the Martin family': BTS’ Jin collaborates with father-son duo Chris and Moses Martin, leaves fans thrilled

BTS’ Jin is leaving no stone unturned to ensure that his debut solo album, The Astronaut, is the best parting gift for ARMYs.

BTS' Jin has announced that he will be the second member to release a solo album this year, following J-hope. This was confirmed after BIG HIT MUSIC revealed BTS' military conscription plans, with Jin being the first to enlist.

Jin is collaborating with Coldplay frontman Chris Martin and his son Moses Martin on the project. Fans are aware that The Astronaut is a gift from Chris Martin and Coldplay, and the British Rock band's contribution can be seen in the fact that they have provided backing vocals for the BTS member.

Fans also think BTS’ Jin is officially an honorary member of the Martin family now and their reaction is proof of that.

sr (ia) @outrcego @btsqtsarchive moses martin as the backing vocals. seokjin just got adopted into the martin family omg @btsqtsarchive moses martin as the backing vocals. seokjin just got adopted into the martin family omg

BTS’ Jin ropes in more talented musicians for his debut solo album; ARMYs react

lea⁷ 🧑🏻‍🚀 @seokjinbit



PLS THATS TOO DAMN CUTE Chris Martin and his son Moses Martin credited under background vocals for #TheAstronaut PLS THATS TOO DAMN CUTE Chris Martin and his son Moses Martin credited under background vocals for #TheAstronaut PLS THATS TOO DAMN CUTE https://t.co/yLViruEc8M

Chris Martin’s son Moses Martin is quite the musical prodigy. For those unversed, Moses is the 16-year-old son of Coldplay frontman Chris Martin and his ex-wife, Gwenyth Paltrow. Moses has even expressed his desire to be a musician, just like his famous dad on numerous occasions.

The talented youngster has previously provided vocals for his father's songs Adventure of a Lifetime, Humankind, and Up&Up, as well as co-writing the track Orphans. Moses and Chris Martin’s daughter Apple have joined their legendary father on stage and sung alongside him as well.

Chris and Moses Martin aren’t the only global talents who have worked on Jin’s solo album. Coldplay’s Guy Berryman, Jonny Buckland, and Will Champion are credited as writers and have worked on instruments as well on the album.

The late Golden Globe award-winning composer Jóhann Jóhannsson is also credited as one of the song's producers, along with popular Norwegian DJ Kygo, on the physical version of the album. Jóhann Jóhannsson had previously worked on projects such as The Theory Of Everything, Arrival, and Mandy, among others.

Even Max Martin, a Swedish record producer has collaborated with BTS’ Jin on The Astronaut. Max Martin has worked with some of the biggest artists in Hollywood including Britney Spears, Taylor Swift and Katy Perry.

ARMYs have taken to social media to react to BTS’ Jin and Coldplay’s father-son duo collaborating together.

Dita ⁷ @almostdita



Jin credited as writer our worldwide handsome!



Produced by Kygo



Executive Producer Max Martin



Coldplay members are credited, they're playing the music



Background vocals provided by Chris Martin and Moses Martin #TheAstronaut creditJin credited as writerour worldwide handsome!Produced by KygoExecutive Producer Max MartinColdplay members are credited, they're playing the musicBackground vocals provided by Chris Martin and Moses Martin #TheAstronaut credit Jin credited as writer 😍 our worldwide handsome! Produced by Kygo Executive Producer Max MartinColdplay members are credited, they're playing the music 😭Background vocals provided by Chris Martin and Moses Martin 😭😭😭 https://t.co/tn4M2SMkJP

Fans are delighted to see an army of talented artists working in tandem for Jin’s debut solo album, co-written by BTS’ Jin and Coldplay.

maritza⁷🪐• 134340 @mxgic42_ GUYS WE HAVE BACKING VOCALS WITH CHRIS MARTIN AND MOSES FOR #TheAstronaut OMG GUYS WE HAVE BACKING VOCALS WITH CHRIS MARTIN AND MOSES FOR #TheAstronaut OMG https://t.co/v1ztmzJKbQ

It is no secret that BTS member Jin loves Coldplay and their songs Fix You and Viva La Vida. The septet worked with the British Rock Band on the song My Universe, and Chris Martin even gave BTS member Jin his favorite guitar.

BTS’ Jin had the most savage response to “leaked” The Astronaut’s lyrics

BTS member Jin had the most savage response to a fan showing him the “leaked” lyrics of The Astronaut.

The lyrics to his upcoming single were shared online today. While fans debated whether or not the lyrics were officially shared by BIG HIT MUSIC, one ARMY took to Weverse to notify Jin.

The Epiphany singer was taken aback and inquired, "Huh, where?" When a fan promptly shared the lyrics with him, he responded with his trademark wit:

“Thank you. I’ll refer to it [the lyrics] when recording..”

Fans applauded Jin for his quick-witted humour even though he has already completed recording the song.

Jin will be the first member of the group to enlist in the military, with the rest following suit in due course.

BTS' exclusive contracts with BIG HIT MUSIC will expire in 2024, and it remains to be seen whether they will renew with the agency or not.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes