"Crying real hard": Fans get emotional as BTS' Jin's late companion Jjangu features in "The Astronaut" teaser

BTS Jin’s late dog Jjangu features in his debut solo album The Astronaut’s first teaser video, and fans are quite emotional about it.

Eagle-eyed ARMYs were quick to notice that the two-minute-long teaser, which features a lonely astronaut floating through outer space, includes a fluffy little dog. Fans were quick to point out that it is BTS Jin’s late companion Jjangu, his family dog who is no more.

BTS Jin and his late dog Jjangu are featured at the one-minute and 42-second timestamp in the teaser video.

If Jin’s military enlistment wasn’t enough to make ARMYs emotional, fans couldn’t help but feel especially sad when the teaser video was released. One fan, in fact, wrote that they were “crying real hard.”

I'm crying real hard on this picture Jin and his love for jjangu 🥺I'm crying real hard on this picture Jin and his love for jjangu 🥺😭I'm crying real hard on this picture😭 https://t.co/ZDipTnbPLQ

BTS Jin features his late dog Jjangu in The Astronaut’s teaser, making fans emotional

The Astronaut’s teaser features many moments, but one that touched ARMYs heart was when Jin's late dog Jjangu appeared in the video.

For those unversed, Jjangu was a white male-Maltese dog who lived with the BTS member and his family for twelve years before he passed away on September 28, 2017. The Epiphany singer was very close to his dog and loved him dearly.

In fact, on one of the episodes of BTS’ In The SOOP season 2, j-hope revealed how Jin bawled his eyes out when he learned that his beloved dog Jjangu had passed away. It had taken the singer some time to get over this heartbreaking loss.

The members, who understood the Epiphany singer’s loss, revealed they recorded their Mic Drop performance in one go, without rehearsals, to allow Jin to grieve his dog’s loss privately.

#jankook #jinkook #kookjin It's cute how Jin told JK to keep Bam inside the room because the smell of meat is overwhelming. Bam reminding us all of the other dogs in their lives and Jin's late Jjangu... Jin & Bam seems to have a great compatibility level. It's cute how Jin told JK to keep Bam inside the room because the smell of meat is overwhelming. Bam reminding us all of the other dogs in their lives and Jin's late Jjangu... Jin & Bam seems to have a great compatibility level.#jankook #jinkook #kookjin https://t.co/l2y40jVxBT

ARMYs took to Twitter to share their emotional and heartwarming reactions to the singer's decision to include his dog on his debut solo album. Check out some fan reactions below:

Kathy 🦋 @BTSYoongiii_ twitter.com/420JOON/status… joons uparupa @420JOON guys. was that. jjanggu. guys. was that. jjanggu. https://t.co/uSyux4fZzR Idk why but my heart hurts seeing this. We all know that Jin loves and misses his Jjangu so much Idk why but my heart hurts seeing this. We all know that Jin loves and misses his Jjangu so much 😭 twitter.com/420JOON/status…

ARMYs noticed that the astronaut featured in the video found his dog at the beginning of his journey. The little white dog follows him for a while like a true companion. After a point, the dog disappears, and the astronaut turns back trying to find him, but to no avail.

Finally, he continues walking ahead, keeping the dog’s memories in his heart. The simple moment showcases how Jjangu entered his life and became a part of his life and family for over a decade before leaving the planet.

The Astronaut Jin

The Astronaut is coming

#Jin #진 #BTSJIN I'm crying Jjangu is reunited with Jin!!!The Astronaut JinThe Astronaut is coming I'm crying Jjangu is reunited with Jin!!!#TheAstronaut_JinThe Astronaut JinThe Astronaut is coming#Jin #진 #BTSJIN https://t.co/hRTLL3pgq1

The teaser also conveys that perhaps he will meet Jjangu on the other side, in outer space, because he is the moon and ARMYs are the earth. The upcoming release is speculated to be a successor in spirit to his solo song Moon.

The song is a promise to ARMYs that the singer may be going somewhere far, but he will return to Earth and return to his fans soon.

This isn’t the first time Jin has dedicated a song to his pets. He previously wrote and released the song Tonight, which was dedicated to Jjangu and his pet sugar glider, Odeng.

BTS Jin teases a mysterious new Instagram account Wootteo

Ever since Jin announced that he will be releasing his solo album, The Astronaut, a cryptic account, that goes by the name Wootteo, has been following him on Instagram and posting content.

Wootteo posted a cute picture of them in two little ponytails, similar to a photo the singer had posted from the Permission to Dance on-stage concert, which was his own little tribute to Young-hee, the infamous doll from Netflix’s Squid Game.

The account has a total of eight posts, including one at Busan’s Yet To Come concert and one low-quality video of the Epiphany singer in the recording studio.

J-hope left a comment, asking out loud what was on every ARMY’s mind:

“Who are you?”

Fans are guessing that Wootteo is a promotional activity for his debut solo album, The Astronaut. However, it is yet to be seen if Wootteo will be part of the group’s future promotional activities or just be restricted to The Astronaut’s promotional activities.

BIG HIT MUSIC has released a promotional schedule for The Astronaut in collaboration with Coldplay.

The concept photos will be released between October 24 to 26, the music video teaser will be released on October 27, the music video will drop on October 28, and the lyrical video will be released on October 31.

The BTS vocalist is expected to leave for the military sometime at the end of this month.

