“The strongest person I know” - Caeleb Dressel shares adorable snaps with wife Meghan

American swimming star Caeleb Dressel recently shared an adorable picture on social media featuring him and his wife Meghan Dressel. The couple is currently expecting their first child. The 27-year-old highlighted his wife’s 7-month-old baby bump in a couple of pictures on his latest social media post.

In July, Caeleb and Meghan shared the news of the latter's pregnancy. The couple revealed that they are expecting their baby boy in February 2024.

Ready to dive into fatherhood, Caeleb is spending quality time with his wife during a break from competitive swimming. He also mentioned and appreciated his wife’s strength in his social media post.

An overjoyed Caeleb Dressel shared pictures from their pregnancy photoshoot with Meghan on his Instagram. He captioned his post with these words:

“The strongest person I know 🥰❤️”

The pictures were taken at a windy sea beach. In the first couple of images, the couple donned black colored shrugs and t-shirts and paired it with a pair of jeans.

In another set of pictures, Caeleb wore a beige shirt and jeans whereas Meghan looked stunning in a beige-colored full-length bodycon dress. In all these pictures, the couple posed adorably, flaunting Meghan’s baby bump.

Caeleb Dressel and Meghan Haila began dating during their high school days. They met at the Bolles School Sharks in Jacksonville.

Later on, Caeleb continued to pursue his career in swimming and Haila shifted to build her career in Marriage and Family Therapy/Counseling. However, they continued dating each other and eventually got married in February 2021.

Caeleb Dressel on entering fatherhood

Dressel at Toyota US Open - Day 4

On December 3, Caeleb Dressel made headlines for clinching a grand victory at the 2023 US Open Championship. He won the 100m Butterfly race in Greensboro, North Carolina. This was his first grand victory after returning from his mental health break after a year.

While Caeleb was elated with his achievement, he was asked about his feelings about becoming a father.

He told NBC Sports:

"Yeah, no nerves yet. I'm sure it will come in as we get a little closer in February, but we're just excited. Yeah, toaster was my idea. I got to pick up my costume first. I told Meghan to work around the toaster."

Furthermore, he added:

"So yeah, really excited for that chapter of my life, very excited for that. Meghan stayed home, told her not to come. Just chill at home."

Caeleb Dressel suffered mental health issues before the 2022 World Aquatics Championships. The swimmer experienced immense performance pressure last year after winning five Olympic gold medals at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

However, after a year’s gap, the swimmer made his comeback. He is also eyeing to compete at the 2024 Paris Olympics.