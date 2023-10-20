American former swimmer Riley Gaines took a pot-shot at US President Joe Biden and said it was 'crazy' to think that he was elected to lead and represent the country.

Quoting a video of Biden speaking to reporters onboard Air Force One on his return from Israel, Gaines said it would appear funny if it wasn't real and had consequences.

The former NCAA swimmer was taking a shot at Joe Biden after he said there was a need for humanitarian aid and added that though “Israel has been badly victimized” America has an opportunity to help those who are suffering in Israel and Gaza.

Gaines opined it was 'crazy' to think that Biden was the one person who was elected to lead and represent the country out of more than 300,000,000 people.

"Isn't it crazy to think this is the 1 person out of all 300,000,000+ people living in the US we elected to lead and represent this country. This would almost be funny if it wasn't reality & had real consequence," she wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Riley Gaines declares October 10 as Real Women's Day

Riley Gaines is a popular women's rights activist and has left no stone unturned in her quest to fight for women’s rights in sports.

The American swimmer opined that October 10 should be celebrated as 'Real Women’s Day' after glorifying stories of trans women athletes hogged the limelight at Women’s History Month in March.

Riley Gaines started her fight against the inclusion of trans women in women's events when she lost to Lia Thomas, a trans athlete, at the NCAA finals in the women's 200-yard freestyle event. Although both the swimmers were tied, Thomas was declared the winner.

Lia Thomas, born Will Thomas, swam for the University of Pennsylvania as a man. However, after reassigning her gender as a female, Thomas aced the women's event and broke multiple records.

Riley Gaines leveled allegations on Thomas for misbehaving with her teammates and her in the locker room. Gaines said Thomas exposed his male genitalia to her teammates, which made them feel extremely violated.

The former NCAA swimmer said that the officials and representatives did nothing to help. She added that many teammates chose to use the janitor's closet to avoid sharing the changing room with Thomas.

The 23-year-old Riley Gaines also started a petition advocating October 10 as Real Women's Day and urged her followers to sign it.

"I noticed a common theme and that theme was that in places where we were supposed to be honoring women, we were honoring men, who are claiming the identity of a woman," she said in a video posted on her X account.

"Now why October 10th? October 10th is the 10th day of the 10th month, which in Roman numerals is XX, and if you took fifth-grade biology, then you know XX is the female chromosome," she added.

