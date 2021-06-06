US Olympic swimming trials 2021 Wave 1 Results: McCausland, McCarville & Klopp stars on Day 2

Day 2 of the US Olympic Swimming Trials took place on Saturday 5th June at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska. A total of 6 events were contested over prelims and final rounds. The top 2 finishes for each event advance to wave 2, where they will compete against elite competition for the privilege of representing their country at Tokyo 2020.

The women’s 200 free, the men’s 200 free, the women’s 100 breast, the men’s 100 breast, the women’s 400 individual medley and the men’s 400 individual medley make up the 6 Olympic Swimming events held on day 2.

Women’s 200m Free Finals

Austin Swim Club’s Malia Rausch booked her place in the second wave, despite lagging slightly in the final 50. Runner-up Autumn Haebig will now compete in two events in wave 2, increasing her chances of an appearance at Tokyo 2020 and a chance for an Olympic swimming medal.

Men’s 200 Free Finals

1st place Liam Bresette shaved more than an entire second on his prelim time of 1:50.98 and will now proceed to wave 2. Finishing 2nd Patrick Sammon enjoys his second success of the first wave after winning the men’s 100 free yesterday.

Women’s 100m Breast Finals

North Carolina State swimmer Heather McCausland produced an explosive performance, touching the wall a full second earlier than runner-up Zoe Skirboll. Early indications show that McCausland may well be capable of asking a few questions of the tougher, Olympic swimming goliaths that await at wave 2.

Men’s 100m Breast Finals

Zhier Fan improved on his 3rd place prelim finish by winning the finals with a slender lead over runner-up Reid Mikuta. Both recorded times that met the Wave 2 standard and will face Olympic worthy competition in wave 2.

Women’s 400m Individual Medley Finals

Winner Kate McCarville was out of sight from the get-go. The Springfield Aquatics swimmer finished the heat a whopping 1.61 seconds ahead of 2nd place Katie Trace, who claimed her second spot in Wave 2 after placing at the 200 fly on day 1. The pair have produced solid performances thus far and could well be on their way to Olympic swimming success at Tokyo 2020 should they maintain form.

Men’s 400m Individual Medley Finals

Tyler Klopp blew his prelim time out of the water, reducing it by a total of 4.82 to finish 1st. 2nd place Kyle Ponsler also made significant progress after qualifying 10th in this morning’s prelims. Both will continue their Olympic swimming qualification campaigns in Wave 2.

Humberto Najera and Alexander Gusev were disqualified from the heat for rule violations. Unfortunately, their Olympic swimming qualification will not be earned on day 2.

At the conclusion of day 2 a further 12 places in Wave 2 were earned as America's finest young athletes competed for a shot at Olympic swimming success at Tokyo 2020.

Wave 1 continues on day 3 tomorrow as swimmers compete for a place in Wave 2 and an eventual place at the Tokyo Olympics in July. Stay tuned for regular Olympic swimming updates from Sportskeeda!

Full Results of Day 2 US Olympic Swimming Trials

Finals Results

Women's 200 Free (Finals)

Malia Rausch (ASC) = 2:00.93 Autumn Haebig (HUSK) = 2:00.94 Lillian Barczyk (COLA) = 2:01.35

Men's 200 Free (Finals)

Liam Bresette (SUN) = 1:49.22 Patrick Sammon (AQUASN) = 1:49.30 Luke Miller (EA) = 1:49.99

Women's 100 Breast (Finals)

Heather McCausland (NCS) = 1:08.27 Zoe Skirboll (RXA) = 1:09.32 Joelle Vereb (VT) = 1:10.01

Men's 100 Breast (Finals)

Zhier Fan (MTRO) = 1:01.74 Reid Mikuta (AU) = 1:01.88 Luke Barr (ISWM) = 1:02.41

Women's 400 IM (Finals)

Kate McCarville (SPA) = 4:47.15 Katie Trace (OSU) = 4:48.76 Katie McCarthy (EDI) = 4:50.72

Men's 400 IM (Finals)

Tyler Kopp (KATY) = 4:21.20 Kyle Ponsler (FAST) = 4:28.74 Dominic Falcon (UCSB) = 4:24.46

Prelims Results

Women's 200 Free (Prelims)

Autumn Haebig (HUSK) = 2:01.59 Jillian Barczyk (COLA) = 2:01.77 Summer Cardwell (TBAC) = 2:01.85 Anna Peplowski (BNY) = 2:02.64 Elle Caldow (TENN) = 2:02.98 Ella Bathurst (TEAM) = 2:02.98 Addison Smith (UNC) = 2:03.11 Malia Rausch (ASC-ST) = 2:03.18

Men's 200 Free (Prelims)

Will Jackson (TNAQ) = 1:50.82 Liam Bresette (SUN) = 1:50.98 Ryan Waters (NAVY) = 1:51.03 Patrick Sammon (AQUASN) = 1:51.73 Jack Wright (UVA) = 1:51.80 Wen Zhang (AFA) = 1:52.46 Luke Miller (EA) = 1:52.81 Michael Petrides (CAL) = 1:53.09

Women's 100 Breast (Prelims)

Joelle Vereb (VT) = 1:09.65 Zoe Skirboll (RXA) = 1:09.82 Heather Maccausland (NCS) = 1:09.93 Taylor Grabenhorst (BD) = 1:10.22 Kate Steward (KANS) = 1:10.41 Kylie Powers (TAMU) = 1:10.41 Kaylee Hamblin (MSA-NC) = 1:10.47 Sally Foley (DUKE) = 1:10.73

Men's 100 Breast (Prelims)

Reid Mikuta (AU) = 1:01.87 Eli Fouts (WA) = 1:02.02 Zhier Fan (MTRO) = 1:02.07 Luke Massey (UN-SC) = 1:02.33 Corey Lau (UN-NJ) = 1:02.36 Jakob Frick (NCAP) = 1:02.40 Luke Barr (ISWM) = 1:02.44 Jake Ball (TANK) = 1:02.57

Women's 400 IM (Prelims)

Katie McCarthy (EDI) = 4:49.94 Katie Trace (OSU) = 4:50.12 Annika McEnroe (YSSC) = 4:52.36 Erin Cavanagh (JW) = 4:52.92 Hannah Ownbey (AU) = 4:53.68 Kate McCarville (SPA) = 4:53.90 Michelle Morgan (PS) = 4:53.98 Paige MacEachern (PCS) = 4:54.71

Men's 400 IM (Prelims)

Humberto Najera (MVN) = 4:23.72 Alexander Gusev (SYS) = 4:23.86 Dominic Falcon (UCSB) = 4:24.22 Tyler Kopp (KATY) = 4:26.02 Jay Baker (NCAC) = 4:26.04 Jaques Rathle (CRAW) = 4:27.02 Ryan King (NU) = 4:27.65 Kyle Ponsler (FAST) = 4:28.74

