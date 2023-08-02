While the 2023 World Aquatics Championships may have concluded, the rivalry between Australia and USA hasn't cooled down a bit. In a recent interview, Australian swimmer Cate Campbell took a swipe at USA following Australia's success at the 2023 World Aquatics Championships in Fukuoka.

Cate Campbell is a well-known swimmer who has represented Australia in various international competitions. In a recent interview with Australia's Channel 9, Campbell spoke about the country's successful campaign at the 2023 World Aquatics Championships and also stated that the victory was even "sweeter" because they were beating America.

She also crticized American TV Streaming service Peacock for ranking the World Aquatics Championships medal table based on the number of most medals won instead of gold medal count. In the interview shared on Twitter by Rowdy Gaines, the Australian swimmer said,

"Such, such, sore losers. Australia coming out on top is one thing, but it is just so much sweeter beating America. There were a couple of nights, particularly the first night of competition, where we did not have to hear the ‘Star Spangled Banner’ ring out through the stadium and I cannot tell you how happy that made me. If I never hear that song again it will be too soon. And so Bring on Paris, that’s all I have to say, US stop being sore losers."

On Day 1 of pool competitions, Australia went on to win four gold medals, while USA didn't win any gold medals but claimed three silver and one bronze medals. Further during the interview, Cate Campbell imitated the sound of Team USA cheering for their team members. She said,

"When we're like right next to each other in the warm-up area, the U.S. has this infernal cowbell that they ring, and as someone leaves to go to the competition pool, they ring out 'U-S-A, U-S-A' and I have never wanted to punch someone more and steal that cowbell. And I really hope that someone did."

Meanwhile Cate Campbell didn't compete in the recently concluded 2023 World Aquatics Championships. However, her comments would definitely ignite more rivalry between USA and Australia. Sharing the video of the Australian swimmer's interview, three-time Olympic gold medalist and commentator Rowdy Gaines wrote,

"360 days. I can’t wait. The rivalry continues."

So with the 2024 Paris Olympics just a year away, we may even witness more banter between Australia and USA leading up to the major event.

Cate Campbell has won eight Olympic medals representing Australia

Cate Campbell has won a total of eight medals at Olympic Games. Despite making her debut at the 2008 Olympics, she didn't win any gold medals. However, she went on to win two bronze medals in her maiden Olympics appearance.

Bronze medalist Cate Campbell of Team Australia reacts on the podium during the medal ceremony for theWomen's 100m Freestyle Final on Day 7 of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games

The Australian swimmer won her first Olympics gold medal during the 2012 London Olympics. She claimed her maiden Olympics gold medal in the 4x100m Freestyle Relay event. At the 2016 Rio Olympics, Campbell won a gold medal in the 4x100m Freestyle relay and a silver medal in the 4x100m Medley Relay event.

At the Tokyo Olympics, she claimed two gold medals in 4x100m Freestyle Relay and 4x100m Medley Relay events. She also won a lone bronze medal in the 100m Freestyle event at the Tokyo Olympics.