WATCH: Katie Ledecky makes easy work of her opponents in 1500m freestyle in Pro Swim Series 2024

Seven-time Olympic gold medalist Katie Ledecky made an effortless win at the Pro Swim Series 2024. The 26-year-old swimmer dominated the 1500m race by racing 100m faster than her opponents. Moreover, her timing at the championship was recorded as the 17th fastest in history.

Ledecky participated in the 1500m race at the Tyr Pro Series meet in Knoxville, Tennessee on January 10. She won the 1500m freestyle event with an impressive timing of 15 minutes and 38,81 seconds, 52.42 seconds clear of second-placed Aly Breslin of Tennessee (16:43.09). Kate McCarville (16:44.37) finished third in the race.

Besides Ledecky's ecstatic win, her swimming prowess at the pool was noteworthy. The video below shows the American swimmer completing the race by swimming 100m faster than her competitors, which displays her genius as a swimmer.

Katie Ledecky’s latest timing in the 1500m win is recorded as the 17th-fastest in history. Impressively, the remaining 16 fastest timings are also owned by the champion swimmer. Denmark’s Lotte Friis now holds the 18th-fastest time ever with her timing of 15:38.88.

Nevertheless, with her performance at the TY Pro Series, she succeeded her timing of 15:46.38 which she swam to win the US Open in Greensboro, North Carolina, in November.

Katie Ledecky has no plans to retire ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics

In her soaring career so far, Katie Ledecky possesses a total of 10 Olympic medals - 7 gold and 3 silver. Moreover, she has 21 world championship gold medals, the most in history for a female swimmer. Ledecky won a world record of 16 individual gold medals at the World Aquatics Championships, surpassing a tie with Baltimore Bullet Michael Phelps.

With so much already under her belt, rumors of Katie Ledecky's retirement surfaced. However, during a media session ahead of the 2023 World Aquatics Championships, she ruled out her retirement plans.

Ledecky told reporters,

"I can say pretty confidently that I'm not going to be done in 2024. I just don't see myself hanging it up after next year. I just love the sport too much right now. I can't wrap my head around being done next year."

She also hinted at her hopes to compete at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics,

"I mean, L.A. is definitely in the picture. I can't fully commit to it at this point in 2023. But if I'm still loving it, if I feel like my body can do it. I think I would give it a shot. It's amazing to have that opportunity to swim in the United States at an Olympics. It's a rare opportunity, so something that I'm excited about. Whether I'm competing or not, I'll definitely be there."