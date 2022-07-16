Watch: When Shaquille O'Neal went up against Michael Phelps in a swimming competition

It's always captivating to see two legendary athletes take on fun challenges. Michael Phelps is, arguably, the greatest Olympian in history. With 28 Olympic medals, he stands alone as the most decorated Olympian of all time.

Shaquille O’Neal needs no introduction. The 7'1" tall former NBA star is a basketball icon, larger than life and arguably the most dominant force to ever grace the basketball court.

Off the basketball court, Shaq is 'The Funny Guy', whose banter with Chuck (Charles Barkley) in the NBA on TNT is a source of everyone's entertainment.

Be it a hot chip-eating challenge to Shaq breaking Chuck's broom after he said that the Portland Trail Blazers would sweep the LA Lakers, it's worth watching.

SHAQ @SHAQ George st pierre, michael phelps, floyd mayweather and lebron, are the new breed of the most dominant athletes in the world. I'm jealous lol George st pierre, michael phelps, floyd mayweather and lebron, are the new breed of the most dominant athletes in the world. I'm jealous lol

However, there was one unforgettable occasion when Shaq participated in a swimming challenge with the greatest ever swimmer Phelps.

The hilarious swim head-to-head between Shaquille O'Neal and Michael Phelps is always a no-skip event. NBA legend Shaq in 2009 challenged the now 23-time Olympic gold medalist Phelps to a swimming competition consisting of three rounds.

In his show, Shaq vs., the basketball legend challenged the best athletes from different sports.

Result of Shaquille O'Neal vs Michael Phelps swimming contest

Taking on the best swimmer in the world, Shaq decided to begin the race with a headstart. Phelps bounced back to defeat Shaq (38.76) by a narrow margin in the final round, clocking a time of 38.59, and eventually winning the challenge 2-1.

Taking on the greatest, Shaquille O'Neal held his ground exhibiting his hardcore competitive spirit and providing a healthy entertaining contest.

