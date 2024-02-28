What is Ryan Lochte doing now? Everything on what the swimming great has been up to

Ryan Lochte is widely regarded as one of the greatest swimmers of all time. Throughout his swimming career, he has collected a total of 90 medals at major championships, including 12 Olympics, 27 World Championships (LC), 38 World Championships (SC), 12 Pan Pacific Championships, and one Pan American Games medal.

At the Summer Olympics, Lochte bagged six gold, three silver, and three bronze medals. His medal count (12) has tied him alongside Natalie Coughlin, Dara Torres, and Jenny Thompson in terms of second-most medals won by an Olympic swimmer, behind Michael Phelps (28).

Additionally, Ryan Lochte stands second on the list of individual medals (7) won by a male swimmer in the Summer Olympics.

Lochte, who specializes in the backstroke, freestyle, and individual medley (IM), is presently the holder of the world records in both long (1:54.00) and short course (1:49.63) in the 200m IM. He also holds the world record in relay events, including 4X200m freestyle in the long course and 4X100m freestyle mixed relay.

His accomplishments in his competitive swimming career earned him the World Swimmer of the Year, and American Swimmer of Year awards on two occasions and the FINA Swimmer of the Year award thrice.

Lochte was also awarded the Swammy Award for the U.S. Male Swimmer of the Year in 2013 by SwimSwam, an organization based in the United States known for its coverage of competitive swimming and other water-related sports like diving, water polo, and synchronized swimming.

What is Ryan Lochte doing now?

Ryan Lochte speaks during a press conference during Day Six of the 2021 U.S. Olympic Team Swimming Trials at CHI Health Center on June 18, 2021, in Omaha, Nebraska. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Despite Ryan Lochte not taking part in international events lately, he is yet to announce his retirement from the sport. Lochte last competed in the 200m medley at the U.S. Olympic Trials 2021 where he finished seventh, clocking 1:59.67, and couldn’t make it to the nation’s squad.

However, he later confirmed that he not only would remain committed to the sport in terms of participation but also work towards the development of swimming. The ace swimmer added that he wasn’t retiring from the sport yet.

Presently, Ryan Lochte is contributing to the sport through his initiative, Legendary Academy. He hosts clinics in different cities and offers his insights on various swimming-related subjects.

These topics include basic aspects of competitive swimming, its techniques, mental training, proper nutrition, and Olympic training strategies. In addition, a question and answer, an autograph, and a photo session are also held with the 12-time Olympic medalist.