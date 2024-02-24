"Lil princess" - Ryan Lochte shares adorable image of daughter Georgia June

Twelve-time Olympic medalist Ryan Lochte shared an adorable picture of his third child and daughter, Georgia June Lochte.

In the photo, Georgia can be seen sitting on a white blanket in an outdoor setting that looks like a backyard. She is wearing a light pink-color outfit with a pattern, and a hat. In addition, one can spot toys around her which implies that this might be her playtime.

American competitive swimmer Lochte posted the cute photo of Georgia on his Instagram account and captioned it:

“My lil lil princess”

Ryan Lochte and his wife Kayla Lochte welcomed Georgia June Lochte to their family on June 21, 2023. According to Kayla, Georgia's middle name was chosen based on the timing of her birth and was named after someone in their family.

Previously, Ryan and Kayla had two kids - son Caiden Zane Lochte and daughter Liv Rae Lochte. All of their children have their birthdays in June.

Ryan and Kayla got engaged in October 2016 and exchanged vows in January 2018 in a home civil ceremony. Their son Caiden was born in 2017 before they married each other.

Ryan Lochte had an incredible competitive swimming career, having won 12 medals at the prestigious Olympic Games, including six gold, three silver, and bronze each. He is also tied for second in the list of most individual Olympic medals (seven) in men’s swimming, behind Michael Phelps (28).

Ryan holds the world record (WR) in the 200m individual medley in both long (1:54.00) and short (1:49.63) courses. He is also presently the WR holder in the 4X200m freestyle (long course) and 4X100m freestyle mixed relay as a part of the USA team.

Ryan Lochte to host two swim clinics at Life Time San Antonio, Texas

Ryan Lochte reacts after competing in a preliminary heat for the Men’s 200m freestyle during Day Two of the 2021 U.S. Olympic Team Swimming Trials. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Life Time San Antonio, Texas, is hosting two swim clinics along with Ryan Lochte - from 8 to 11 AM and 1 to 4 PM (ET) on February 25, 2024. The swimmer will be covering multiple swimming-related topics including his techniques, in pool instructions, nutrition, and more.

The officials of Life Time gave a statement that read:

"The swim clinic (for all ages) is a 3-hour session that includes tips on nutrition, post-race recovery, post-injury recovery, motivation, overcoming obstacles, technique, in-water instruction with drills, starts and turns, Q&A and autographs and pictures. On top of the clinic, all swimmers in attendance will receive an autographed swim cap and picture with Ryan."

In addition, Ryan Lochte will be signing autographs. Registration for both clinics can be done through his website. The registration for members (Life Time) is $175 through the app, while for non-members is $200.