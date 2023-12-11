"When they have no moral ground to stand on, they crumble easily and quickly" - Riley Gaines on University of Pennsylvania President resigning 

Riley Gaines lauded Elise Stefanik, a U.S. representative for New York's 21st Congressional District for her conduct at the open hearing of the US Congress.

The presidents of three American colleges including the MIT (Massachusetts Institute of Technology), the University of Pennsylvania, and Harvard University gave their testimonies during the hearing when American lawmakers questioned them on anti-semitism.

Stefanik questioned the presidents of the three universities, Claudine Gay (Harvard University), Liz Magill (UPenn), and Sally Ann Kornbluth (MIT) on incidents of anti-Semitism on the campuses. The Republican lawmaker asked the presidents,

"Does calling for the genocide of Jews violate your college's code of conduct on bullying or harassment? Yes or no"

Although it was a simple question with the answer being either a yes or a no, all three presidents, including Magill, failed to answer and instead stated that the answer depended on the context.

"If the speech turns into conduct, it can be harassment," said Magill. "It is a context-dependent decision, congresswoman," she added.

Magill, who has received complaints from the alumni and donors, faced a severe backlash and stepped down as the President of UPenn. Gaines praised Stefanik's assertive presence during the hearing.

"Truly exceptional leadership by @EliseStefanik exposing the corruption, hypocrisy, and lies," the Ex-NCAA swimmer praised the representative.

"When they have no moral ground to stand on, they crumble easily and quickly. More of this," she added.

Riley Gaines responds to Pennsylvania Democrat Summer Lee after being called a transphobe

Riley Gaines, who has been an ardent advocate of women's safety in sports and has persistently stood against the notion of transgender athletes competing in the women's category, was called a 'transphobe' by the Pennsylvania Democrat Summer Lee during the hearing titled 'The Importance of Protecting Female Athletics and Title IX.'

The former University of Kentucky swimmer attended the hearing at the House of Subcommittee for Healthcare and Financial Services on Tuesday, December 5, 2023. After her opening statement at the hearing of Title IX, which backs the inclusion of trans athletes in women's sports, the representative called her a 'transphobe'.

Gaines did not take the remark lightly and responded with a reply of her own, calling her a misogynist.

"Inclusion cannot be prioritized over safety and fairness, and ranking member Lee, if my testimony makes me transphobic then I believe your opening monologue makes you a misogynist.”