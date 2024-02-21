"Who thinks this is compassionate, kind, and inclusive?": Riley Gaines enrages over transgender player injuring 3 girls at college basketball game

Riley Gaines recently took a dig at a transgender basketball player who injured three female players at a college basketball game in Massachusetts.

The Collegiate Charter School of Lowell forfeited the basketball game against the KIPP Academy at halftime on February 8 after three of their players suffered injuries in the first half of the game.

Kevin Ortins, the coach of the Collegiate Charter School of Lowell called off the game after the transgender player injured three of his team's players. The coach withdrew, underlining the upcoming playoffs and the need for a fully fit squad for the game.

Gaines took to X to inform the fans about the incident and slammed the transgender athlete. She shared a video from the game, where the transgender player is seen wrestling a female player from the Collegiate Charter School of Lowell. The girl is seen crashing down on the floor, struggling to stand.

"Trans-identified male player for Kipp Academy in MA injured 3 girls before half time causing Lowell Collegiate Charter School to forfeit," Gaines tweeted. A man hitting a woman used to be called domestic abuse. Now it's called brave. Who watches this & actually thinks this is 'compassionate, kind, and inclusive'?"

"Title IX literally means nothing at this point" - Riley Gaines on transgender swimmer breaking school records

Riley Gaines recently dissented against Megan Cortez-Fields, a transgender swimmer from Ramapo College, after setting a new school record.

The transgender swimmer shattered the women's school record in the 200m Individual Medley at the NJAC Championships after clocking a time of 2:08.20 on February 16.

Cortez-Fields previously competed in the men's category for three years and joined the women's team last year as a senior. The swimmer has previously set numerous records including the 100-yard butterfly event at the Cougar Splash Invitational Championships in Dallas, Pennsylvania, registering 55.72 seconds.

Gaines knocked the transgender swimmer and also stated her view that Title IX, which forbids sex-based discrimination in school has been completely disregarded in recent times.

"Male swimmer from Ramapo College sets another school record in women's event," Gaines wrote. Now tell me again the strides women have made when society applauds a man for pushing us off our own podium... Title IX literally means nothing at this point."

