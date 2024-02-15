World Aquatics Championships 2024 prize money breakdown: How much have the swimmers, including Claire Curzan and Kate Douglass, won so far?

The World Aquatics Championships 2024, which kicked off on February 2 in Doha, Qatar, is set to conclude on February 18, 2024. The tournament has witnessed swimmers competing in multiple events like artistic swimming, diving, high diving, open water swimming, and swimming.

The Doha World Aquatics Championships is offering a total prize money of over $5.6 million to its athletes competing across various disciplines.

Swimming is contributing an amount of $2,730,000 to the total purse as each of the 42 disciplines will provide the athletes with $65,000. The gold, silver, and bronze medalists will collect $20,000, $15,000, and $10,000, respectively.

Meanwhile, the open water swimming and diving events will see the athletes receiving $60,000 in each discipline. Medalists of the Open Water and Diving events will grab a similar cash prize as the swimming events.

The solo, duet, and mixed duet synchronized events will award swimmers $63,900, while the Team and Free synchronized events will reward them with a large purse of $360,000.

In water polo, the athletes will get $60,000 per event, with the first, second, and third prize winners earning $50,000, $40,000, and $30,000, respectively.

However, the structure of the prize money distribution of high diving is different from other disciplines. The cash prize will be given to the first 14-ranked athletes. The first, second, and third-placed athletes will receive $20,000, $15,000, and $10,000, respectively. The 12th, 13th, and 14th-ranked divers will collect $500 each.

How much have the swimmers won so far at the World Aquatics Championships 2024?

Nic Fink after winning gold in the Men's 100m Breaststroke Final at the Doha 2024 World Aquatics Championships. (Photo by Quinn Rooney/Getty Images)

The swimming disciplines began on February 11 and will end on February. At the end of February 14, the USA’s Claire Curzan leads the chart of most earnings among all the swimmers at the World Aquatics Championships 2024 so far.

Curzan has bagged the cash prize as she won the gold medal in the 100m backstroke, silver in the 100m butterfly, and was a part of the 4x100m mixed medley that won gold.

New Zealand’s Erika Fairweather and Pan Zhanle are tied for second, earning $35000 each at the championships. With victories in 100 m breaststroke, 4x100m mixed medley, and a bronze in the 50m breaststroke, Nic Fink of the United States is fifth on the earnings list.

Meanwhile, two more swimmers from the USA find themselves inside the top 15 of the earnings as Hunter Armstrong and Kate Douglass sit at 10th and 12th, having claimed $24,166.67 and $22,500, respectively.

While Armstrong clinched the golds in 100 m backstroke, and 4x100m mixed medley, Douglass defended her 200m individual medley title and was a member of the 4x100m mixed medley team.

The prize money that the swimmers have won so far (Feb. 14) at the World Aquatics Championships 2024 are as follows (>$15000) -

Claire Curzan (United States) - 37500 Erika Fairweather (New Zealand) - 35000 Pan Zhanle (China) - 35000 Elijah Winnington (Australia) - 33000 Nic Fink (United States) - 32500 Nicolò Martinenghi (Italy) - 30800 Siobhan Bernadette Haughey (Hong Kong, China) - 30000 Li Bingjie (China) - 30000 Sam Williamson (Australia) - 28500 Hunter Armstrong (United States) - 24166.67 Daniel Wiffen (Ireland) - 23000 Kate Douglass (United States) - 22500 Brianna Throssell (Australia) - 21500 Diogo Matos Ribeiro (Portugal) - 20000 Isabel Gose (Germany) - 20000 Sunwoo Hwang (Korea) - 20000 Angelina Köhler (Germany) - 20000 Tang Qianting (China) - 20000 Simona Quadarella (Italy) - 20000 Woomin Kim (Korea) - 20000 Tomoru Honda (Japan) - 20000 Adam Peaty (Great Britain) - 17666.67 Lukas Märtens (Germany) - 16000