  • World Aquatics Championships 2024 Swimming prize money breakdown: How much did Kate Douglass, Claire Curzan, and other top athletes earn?

By Abhiruchi Rout
Modified Feb 19, 2024 09:06 IST
Kate Douglass (third) and Claire Curzan (first) are a few top swimmers who bagged the most prize money at the World Aquatics Championships 2024
The World Aquatics Championships 2024 culminated on Sunday, February 18, 2024, in Doha, Qatar. The event was the first edition in the competition’s history that took place in the Middle East.

The swimming events, which began on February 11 and continued until February 18, saw the prize money being awarded to the swimmers in its 42 disciplines. A total of 300 swimmers from 44 nations bagged cash prizes at the Doha World Aquatics Championships 2024.

Claire Curzan from the United States claimed the highest earnings of $78,750, courtesy of her phenomenal performance at the 21st edition of the World Aquatics Championships, where she achieved a treble in backstroke events, winning golds in 50m, 100m, and 200m disciplines.

Curzan was also a crucial member of the team that won 4x100m mixed medley gold, the 4×100 m mixed freestyle team that clinched bronze and won an individual silver in the 100m butterfly event. She emerged as the most successful female swimmer at the event.

China’s Pan Zhanle, who shattered the world record in the 100m freestyle, clocking 46.80s, took the second-highest earnings, bagging $63,333.33 from the Doha World Championships. Additionally, he collected gold medals in the 4×100 m freestyle, 4×200 m freestyle, and 4×100 m mixed freestyle.

With gold-medal victories in the 200m medley and 4X100m mixed medley events, Kate Douglass secured the third position in the most earnings list with $59,750. Her other achievements in the tournament were winning individual silver medals in the 50m freestyle, and 200m breaststroke events.

New Zealand’s Erika Fairweather and Siobhan Bernadette Haughey from Hong Kong round out the top five in the earnings chart, winning cash prizes worth $46,000 and $45,500, respectively.

Two more USA swimmers find themselves inside the top 10 in the most earnings list as Nic Fink and Hunter Armstrong sit at the sixth and seventh positions, with $44,375 and $44,291.67, respectively. The two delivered their best performances, which included golds in 100m breaststroke for Fink and 100m backstroke for Armstrong.

How much did the top athletes earn at the World Aquatics Championships 2024?

Here are the swimmers who collected the highest earnings (only the top 20) at the World Aquatics Championships 2024:

Rank

Swimmer

Country

Prize money earned

1

Claire Curzan

United States

$78,750.00

2

Pan Zhanle

China

$63,333.33

3

Kate Douglass

United States

$59,750.00

4

Erika Fairweather

New Zealand

$46,000.00

5

Siobhan Bernadette Haughey

Hong Kong, China

$45,500.00

6

Nic Fink

United States

$44,375.00

7

Hunter Armstrong

United States

$44,291.67

8

Sarah Sjoestroem

Sweden

$43,000.00

8

Daniel Wiffen

Ireland

$43,000.00

10

Diogo Matos Ribeiro

Portugal

$40,000.00

10

Hugo Gonzalez

Spain

$40,000.00

10

Simona Quadarella

Italy

$40,000.00

13

Li Bingjie

China

$37,333.33

14

Tes Schouten

Netherlands

$36,250.00

15

Qianting Tang

China

$36,200.00

16

Isabel Gose

Germany

$35,000.00

17

Iona Anderson

Australia

$33,333.33

18

Elijah Winnington

Australia

$33,000.00

19

Shayna Jack

Australia

$32,333.33

20

Nicolò Martinenghi

Italy

$31,800.00

Quick Links

