World Aquatics Championships 2024 Swimming prize money breakdown: How much did Kate Douglass, Claire Curzan, and other top athletes earn?

The World Aquatics Championships 2024 culminated on Sunday, February 18, 2024, in Doha, Qatar. The event was the first edition in the competition’s history that took place in the Middle East.

The swimming events, which began on February 11 and continued until February 18, saw the prize money being awarded to the swimmers in its 42 disciplines. A total of 300 swimmers from 44 nations bagged cash prizes at the Doha World Aquatics Championships 2024.

Claire Curzan from the United States claimed the highest earnings of $78,750, courtesy of her phenomenal performance at the 21st edition of the World Aquatics Championships, where she achieved a treble in backstroke events, winning golds in 50m, 100m, and 200m disciplines.

Curzan was also a crucial member of the team that won 4x100m mixed medley gold, the 4×100 m mixed freestyle team that clinched bronze and won an individual silver in the 100m butterfly event. She emerged as the most successful female swimmer at the event.

China’s Pan Zhanle, who shattered the world record in the 100m freestyle, clocking 46.80s, took the second-highest earnings, bagging $63,333.33 from the Doha World Championships. Additionally, he collected gold medals in the 4×100 m freestyle, 4×200 m freestyle, and 4×100 m mixed freestyle.

With gold-medal victories in the 200m medley and 4X100m mixed medley events, Kate Douglass secured the third position in the most earnings list with $59,750. Her other achievements in the tournament were winning individual silver medals in the 50m freestyle, and 200m breaststroke events.

New Zealand’s Erika Fairweather and Siobhan Bernadette Haughey from Hong Kong round out the top five in the earnings chart, winning cash prizes worth $46,000 and $45,500, respectively.

Two more USA swimmers find themselves inside the top 10 in the most earnings list as Nic Fink and Hunter Armstrong sit at the sixth and seventh positions, with $44,375 and $44,291.67, respectively. The two delivered their best performances, which included golds in 100m breaststroke for Fink and 100m backstroke for Armstrong.

How much did the top athletes earn at the World Aquatics Championships 2024?

Pan Zhanle bagged the second-highest earnings among swimmers from the Doha World Championships 2024. (Photo by Quinn Rooney/Getty Images)

Here are the swimmers who collected the highest earnings (only the top 20) at the World Aquatics Championships 2024:

Rank Swimmer Country Prize money earned 1 Claire Curzan United States $78,750.00 2 Pan Zhanle China $63,333.33 3 Kate Douglass United States $59,750.00 4 Erika Fairweather New Zealand $46,000.00 5 Siobhan Bernadette Haughey Hong Kong, China $45,500.00 6 Nic Fink United States $44,375.00 7 Hunter Armstrong United States $44,291.67 8 Sarah Sjoestroem Sweden $43,000.00 8 Daniel Wiffen Ireland $43,000.00 10 Diogo Matos Ribeiro Portugal $40,000.00 10 Hugo Gonzalez Spain $40,000.00 10 Simona Quadarella Italy $40,000.00 13 Li Bingjie China $37,333.33 14 Tes Schouten Netherlands $36,250.00 15 Qianting Tang China $36,200.00 16 Isabel Gose Germany $35,000.00 17 Iona Anderson Australia $33,333.33 18 Elijah Winnington Australia $33,000.00 19 Shayna Jack Australia $32,333.33 20 Nicolò Martinenghi Italy $31,800.00