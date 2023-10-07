World Aquatics Swimming World Cup 2023, Meet 1: Day 2 Schedule, Where to watch, athletes and more

The Day 1 of the 2023 World Aquatics Swimming World Cup of Meet 1 witnessed a few spectacular performances. Kaylee McKeown excelled in the women's 50m Backstroke final and set a new World Cup record by clocking a spectacular 27.24 seconds.

The first meet of the World Cup is held in the German capital, Berlin from October 6 to 8, 2023, at the Schwimm- und Sprunghalle im Europasportpark (SSE). Day 2 of the meeting will witness heats as well as the finals for both men's and women's swimming events.

The second day will feature women's 200m Freestyle, 100m Backstroke and Breaststroke, 50m Butterfly, and 400m Medley. The men's events will feature 100m Freestyle, 1500m Freestyle, 50m Backstroke and Breastroke, 200m Butterfly and 200m Medley.

Schedule for Day 2 of the World Aquatics Swimming World Cup 2023, Meet 1

Michael Andrew competes at Men's 50 Meter Freestyle heats during the 2023 World Aquatics Swimming World Cup in Berlin, Germany

The Schedule for Day 2 i.e. October 7, 2023, Saturday, of the 2023 World Aquatics Swimming World Cup, Meet 1 is given below.

Heats

Women's 200m Freestyle – 3:20 am

Women's 100m Backstroke – 3:55 am

Women's 100m Breaststroke – 1:20 pm

Women's 50m Butterfly – 4:19 am

Women's 400m Medley - 3:00 am

Men's 100m Freestyle - 4:30 am

Men's 1500m Freestyle – 3:00 am

Men's 50m Backstroke – 3:10 am

Men's 50 Breastroke – 4:06 am

Men's 200m butterfly – 5:07 am

Men's 200m Medley – 3:39 am

Finals

Women's 200m Freestyle – 12:40 pm

Women's 100m Backstroke – 12:55 pm

Women's 100m Breaststroke – 1:20 pm

Women's 50m Butterfly – 1:08 pm

Women's 400m Medley - 12:03 am

Women's 4x200m freestyle relay – 1:40 pm

Men's 100m Freestyle – 1:13 pm

Men's 1500m Freestyle – 12:03 am

Men's 50m Backstroke – 12:34 pm

Men's 50m Breaststroke – 1:02 pm

Men's200m butterfly – 1:26 pm

Men's 200m Medley – 12:48 pm

The above events are according to the Easter Times.

Where to watch Day 2 of the World Aquatics Swimming World Cup 2023, Meet 1

The list of countries and the viewing apps and channels are given below.

Lithuania - Sport 1

France - L’Équipe

Ukraine - Poverhnost TV

China - CMG/CCTV5

Canada - CBC

The series will be live-streamed for free on the World Aquatics YouTube channel in most parts of the world.

The USA's Athletes to look on Day 2 of the World Aquatics Swimming World Cup 2023, Meet 1

The American swimmer, Katie Grimes and Sianna Savarda will compete in the women's 400m medley. Gabe Manteufel, from the USA, will compete in the men's 1500m freestyle.

Michael Andrew won a gold medal in the men's 100m butterfly event on Day 1, and will compete in the men's 200m medley. Trenton Julian will compete against Oliver Klemet and Thomas Jensen in the men's 200m butterfly.

The list of American athletes representing the USA at the meet 1 of the 2023 World Aquatics Swimming World Cup can be found here.