World Aquatics Swimming World Cup 2023, Meet 1: Where to watch, TV schedule, streaming details and more

Meet 1 of the 2023 World Aquatics Swimming World Cup is all set to take place in Berlin, Germany, from October 6 to 8.

The nine-day championship will be conducted in three different meets, starting with Germany, followed by Greece and Hungary. The World Cup series will be serving as the qualifier for the 2024 Paris Olympics and the 2024 World Aquatics Championships in Doha, Qatar.

Recently, World Aquatics confirmed that the World Aquatics Swimming World Cup Series will be live-streamed for free on their YouTube channel in most of the world.

Schedule of Day 1 of 2023 World Aquatics Swimming World Cup, Meet 1 (All Times ET)

Day 1 - October 6, 2023 (Friday)

Heats

3:00 am - Women 50m Freestyle

3:00 am - Women 400m Freestyle

3:00 am - Women 50m Backstroke

3:00 am - Women 200m Breatstroke

3:00 am - Women 200m Butterfly

3:00 am - Men 50m Freestyle

3:00 am - Men 400m Freestyle

3:00 am - Men 200m Backstroke

3:00 am - Men 100m Breatstroke

3:00 am - Men 100m Butterfly

Finals

12:00 am - Women 50 m Freestyle

12:00 am - Women 400m Freestyle

12:00 am - Women 50m Backstroke

12:00 am - Women 200m Breastroke

12:00 am - Women 200m Butterfly

12:00 am - Women 4x100m Freestyle Relay

12:00 am - Men 50m Freestyle

12:00 am - Men 400m Freestyle

12:00 am - Men 200m Backstroke

12:00 am - Men 100m Breatstroke

12:00 am - Men 100m Butterfly

Day 2 - October 7, 2023 (Saturday)

Heats

3:00 am - Women 200m Freestyle

3:00 am - Women 100m Backstroke

3:00 am - Women 100m Breaststroke

3:00 am - Women 50m Butterfly

3:00 am - Women 400m Medley

3:00 am - Men 100m Freestyle

3:00 am - Men 1500m Freestyle

3:00 am - Men 50m Backstroke

3:00 am - Men 50m Breastroke

3:00 am - Men 200m Butterfly

3:00 am - Men 200m Medley

Finals

12:00 am - Women 200m Freestyle

12:00 am - Women 100m Backstroke

12:00 am - Women 100m Breaststroke

12:00 am - Women 50m Butterfly

12:00 am - Women 400m Medley

12:00 am - Women 4x200m Freestyle Relay

12:00 am - Men 100m Freestyle

12:00 am - Men 1500m Freestyle

12:00 am - Men 50m Backstroke

12:00 am - Men 50m Breaststroke

12:00 am - Men 200m Butterfly

12:00 am - Men 200m Medley

Day 3 - October 8, 2023 (Sunday)

Heats

3:00 am - Women 100m Freestyle

3:00 am - Women 800m Freestyle

3:00 am - Women 200m Backstroke

3:00 am - Women 50m Breaststroke

3:00 am - Women 100m Butterfly

3:00 am - Women 200m Medley

3:00 am - Men 200m Freestyle

3:00 am - Men 100m Backstroke

3:00 am - Men 200m Breaststroke

3:00 am - Men 50m Butterfly

3:00 am - Men 400m Medley

Finals

12:00 am - Women 100m Freestyle1

12:00 am - Women 800m Freestyle

12:00 am - Women 200m Backstroke

12:00 am - Women 50m Breaststroke

12:00 am - Women 100m Butterfly

12:00 am - Women 200m Medley

12:00 am - Men 200m Freestyle

12:00 am - Men 100m Backstroke

12:00 am - Men 200m Breaststroke

3:00 am - Men 50m Butterfly

12:00 am - Men 400m Medley

The second meeting of the World Aquatics Swimming World Cup series will take place in Athens, Greece, for three days from October 13 to 15, 2023. The Hungarian capital, Budapest, will host the third meeting from October 20 to 22, 2023.

Who all expected at the 2023 World Aquatics Swimming World Cup

Kaylee McKeown at the Fukuoka 2023 World Aquatics Championships: Swimming - Day 7

The 2023 World Aquatics Swimming World Cup will be graced by elite and established swimmers.

Kaylee McKeown, Sarah Sjostrom and Kylie Masse will be competing against defending World Cup champion Beata Nelson. On the other hand, Chad Le Clos, Kristof Milak, Adam Peaty, Thomas Ceccon , and Nic Fink will go head to head against defending champion Dylan Carter.

Other swimmers to watch out for in the series include Australia's Cate Campbell, Canada's Kylie Masse, China's Zhang Yufei, Germany's Isabel Gose, Hong Kong's Siobhan Haughey, Lithuania's Ruta Meilutyte, New Zealand's Erika Fairweather, Sweden's Louise Hansson, and the USA's Katie Grimes, Torri Huske and Claire Weinstein.