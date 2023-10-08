World Aquatics Swimming World Cup 2023, Meet 1: Day 3 Schedule, Where to watch, athletes and more

The 2023 World Aquatics Swimming World Cup 2023, Meet 1, will enter its final day i.e. the third day on October 8, 2023. With its commencement on October 6, 2023, the competition saw a few enthralling performances displayed at the Schwimm- und Sprunghalle im Europasportpark (SSE) in Berlin, Germany.

The final day will feature the heats and finals of multiple events of both men's and women's categories including Women's 100m Freestyle, 800m Freestyle, 200m Backstroke, 50m Breaststroke, 100m Butterfly, and 200m Medley. The men's event will feature 200m Freestyle, Men's 100m Backstroke, Men's 200m Breaststroke, Men's 50m Butterfly, and Men's 400m Medley.

Schedule for Day 3 of the World Aquatics Swimming World Cup 2023, Meet 1

Katie Grimes competes at 400m Women Individual Medley during the 2023 World Aquatics Swimming World Cup - Meet 1 in Berlin, Germany.

The Schedule for Day 3 i.e. October 8, 2023, Sunday, of the 2023 World Aquatics Swimming World Cup, Meet 1 is given below.

Heats

Women 100m Freestyle – 4:26 am

Women 200m Backstroke – 3:34 am

Women 50m Breaststroke – 3:59 am

Women 100m Butterfly – 3:07 am

Women 200m Medley – 5:03 am

Men 200m Freestyle – 4:42 am

Men 100m Backstroke – 3:46 am

Men 200m Breaststroke – 4:06 am

Men 50m Butterfly – 3:20 am

Finals

Women 100m Freestyle – 1:06 pm

Women 800m Freestyle – 5:15 am

Women 200m Backstroke – 12:39 pm

Women 50m Breaststroke – 12:53 pm

Women 100m Butterfly – 12:27 pm

Women 200m Medley – 1:20 pm

Men 200m Freestyle – 1:13 pm

Men 100m Backstroke – 12:47 pm

Men 200m Breaststroke – 12:59 pm

Men 50m Butterfly – 12:33 pm

Men 400m Medley – 3:03 am

The above events are as per the Eastern Times

Where to watch Day 3 of the World Aquatics Swimming World Cup 2023, Meet 1

The list of countries and the viewing apps and channels are given below.

Lithuania - Sport 1

France - L’Équipe

Ukraine - Poverhnost TV

China - CMG/CCTV5

Canada - CBC

The series will be live-streamed for free on the World Aquatics YouTube channel in most parts of the world.

The second meeting of the 2023 World Aquatics Swimming World Cup will be held at the Athens Olympic Aquatic Center in Athens, Greece from October 13 to 15, 2023.

The prize money earned by the athletes securing the top positions in an individual meet as well as the whole World Cup can be found here.