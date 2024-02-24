Wyoming athletics: 3 members of swimming and diving team killed in car crash, 2 expected to survive

Three members of the Wyoming swimming and diving team were killed and two more injured after the vehicle carrying members of the team rolled alongside a rural highway on Thursday. The crash occurred close to the Wyoming-Colorado border on U.S. 287.

Two people were ejected from the vehicle and are expected to survive their injuries after being released from the hospital. However, Luke Slaber, Charlie Clark and Carson Muir were not as lucky as they tragically passed away in the crash.

According to the patrol, the driver could have been avoiding another vehicle that slowed down to make a turn. However, the accident is still under investigation and nothing has been officially ruled out.

University of Wyoming President Ed Seidel released a statement about the horrific situation (via ESPN):

"We are heartsick at the news of this terrible tragedy for our university, our state, our student-athlete community and, most importantly, the families and friends of these young people."

This is not the first accident to happen that has taken the lives of student-athletes on this road. In 2001, a drunk driver hit a vehicle with eight members of Wyoming's cross-country team and all eight athletes were killed. In 2010, a pickup truck drifted off the road and killed a University of Wyoming football player while injuring three other teammates.

How were the student-athletes from Wyoming memorialized?

The members of the Wyoming Swim and Dive team were heading to compete at the Mountain West Swimming & Diving Championships in Houston. Members of the Colorado State Rams swim team in Fort Collins honored their rivals during the meet.

The team came out with the Wyoming Cowboys logo as well as having "WYO" written on their skin with a heart around it. Sometimes it takes unfortunate situations like we saw this week to realize how little sports can be and how impactful honoring competitors can be.

