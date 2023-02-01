"We made a pretty good team" - Michael Phelps reacts to his World Championship records

Michael Phelps, the greatest Olympian of all time, has held several records in his career. His record for most Olympic medals by a single athlete is the greatest among all.

However, Phelps recently shared the stats posted on Swimingstats' Instagram handle. The stats were of swimmers who set the most world records in a single World Championship. He tagged his long-time coach, Bob Bowman, and wrote,

"Thx @coach_bowman We made a pretty good team"

Coach Bob Bowman reshared the story with a reply to G.O.A.T. Michael Phelps and wrote,

"You were and are still on another level @m_phelps00 !!"

Michael Phelps' World Championship record

Swimmingstats' Instagram handle posted a stat headed by Phelps with the most world records set in a single World Championship. Phelps broke five world records at the 2003 World Championships.

Michael Phelps won four gold medals and two silver medals, and set five world records at the 2003 World Aquatics Championships.

200-meter butterfly

On July 22, Phelps smashed his first world record during the 200-meter butterfly semifinals. Phelps became the first man to swim sub in 1:54.00 when he swam a 1:53.93, breaking his own world record of 1:54.58 from 2001.

200-meter individual medley

Phelps dominated the 200-meter individual medley. He set a new world record on July 24 in the 200-meter individual medley semifinals with a time of 1:57.52.

Phelps at the 2003 World Aquatics Championships

200-meter individual medley

Phelps broke his own record to win the gold medal and finished just over three seconds ahead of Ian Thorpe in the 200-meter individual medley final on July 25.

100-meter butterfly

Phelps competed in the semi-finals of the 100-meter butterfly about an hour before the 200-meter individual medley final. Phelps dominated once more, finishing first seed with a time that set a world record of 51.47.

400-meter individual medley

On July 27, Phelps comfortably won the gold medal in the 400-meter individual medley final by breaking his own world mark with a time of 4:09.09.

Other records held by Michael Phelps

Phelps is the FINA-recognized swimmer with the most world records (39 total, 29 individual, 10 relays). The second-highest total on this list is Mark Spitz's 33 world records (26 individual, 7 relays). However, sources claim that Johnny Weissmuller broke 67 actual world records.

Michael Phelps at the London 2012 Olympic games

Additionally, Phelps has 20 Guinness World Records to his name. Most of them have cumulative records for the total number of swimming victories and triumphs, including the most medals, the most consecutive medals, the most medals in a single competition, the most swimming records, etc. The number of Guinness World Records that one athlete has held in total is unprecedented.

Unbeaten Michael Phelps records

Only because his name has been removed from the National Age Group short course record book does Michael Phelps no longer own any records in this category.

However, Phelps still leads the field with several long-course NAGs that have not been broken, numerous American records, one world record, and many more achievements. He's still got a little standing.

Ian Crocker and Michael Phelps at the 2003 World Aquatics Championships

American Record

With times of 1:42.96, 1:51.51, and 4:03.84 seconds, Phelps is the American record holder in the 200-meter freestyle, 200-meter butterfly, and 400-meter individual medley.

World Record (Long-Course)

With a time of 4:03.84, Phelps continues to retain the world record for the 400-meter individual medley.

