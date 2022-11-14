"We think it'd take 50ish hours" - When Michael Phelps answered rapper Young Thug's absurd swimming question sent from jail

Michael Phelps is one of the best swimmers the world has ever seen. After his extremely successful career, Phelps retired from competitive swimming following the 2016 Rio Olympics. Since then, he has been concentrating on his own swimwear brand and training gear. He also works as a mental health advocate.

Michael Phelps tweets on his official Instagram account once in a while. In September this year, he replied to a tweet from rapper Young Thug, who is currently in jail. Young Thug was incarcerated at Fulton County Jail in Atlanta. He is currently awaiting charges associated with several Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO) cases, according to USA Today.

While spending time in jail, it seems Young had been thinking about swimming. However, it is also possible that someone else might have tweeted from Young's account. The tweet was as follows:

Young Thug ひ @youngthug ‍♂️ I'm talking with my roommate and we're wondering if you could swim 100 miles from the middle of the ocean back to shore - @MichaelPhelps ‍♂️ I'm talking with my roommate and we're wondering if you could swim 100 miles from the middle of the ocean back to shore - @MichaelPhelps 🏊‍♂️

Young tweeted that he was talking to his roommate and both of them were pondering whether someone could swim 100 miles from the middle of the ocean back to the shore. He tagged Michael Phelps in the tweet. Eventually, the GOAT Olympian replied to Young Thug's tweet:

Michael tweeted that he thought he could make it back to shore. A 100 miles from the middle of the ocean looks like a huge stumbling block, but the one responding was Phelps, the greatest swimmer ever. As soon as he had replied, Young tweeted another question to Phelps.

Young asked Phelps how long it would take to swim back a 100 miles from the middle of the ocean to the shore. Once again, the ace swimmer replied to Young.

Phelps replied that he consulted with his coach Bob Bowman and both felt that it would take around 50 hours. He added, however, that it wouldn't be a pleasant journey.

Though this wasn't an important question, the legendary swimmer's response informed the public that the feat is indeed possible.

Number of world records owned by Michael Phelps even after retirement

Michael Phelps currently owns four world records even six years after his retirement. He has two world records in the 400-meter individual medley and 4x100-meter freestyle relay at the Olympics. Phelps created his world record in the 400-meter individual medley during the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

He completed his 400-meter individual medley with a world record time of 4:03.84. Phelps also clinched a gold medal at the event. His world record in the 4x100-meter freestyle was also created during the 2008 Olympics when Phelps and his teammates completed the event with a time of 3:08.24 on their path towards the gold medal.

Michael Phelps at the 2016 Rio Olympics

Michael Phelps' other two world records came in the 4x100 meter medley relay and 4x200 meter freestyle relay at the World Championships. The world record in the 4x100 meter medley relay came at the 2009 World Championships when Phelps and his teammates completed the event in a record time of 3:27.28.

His other world record in the 4x200 meter freestyle relay also came at the same 2009 World Championships when Michael and teammates finished the event with a world record time of 6:58.55.

