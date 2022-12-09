What does Caeleb Dressel eat? Exploring the swimmer's diet

At the Tokyo Olympics, Caeleb Dressel emerged as one of the best swimmers in the USA. The 25-year-old, competing in the quadrennial tournament for the second time, instantly gained notoriety by winning an incredible five gold medals in the capital of Japan.

His accomplishments in Tokyo also brought him a number of admirers who praised his extraordinary level of fitness. His diet, which includes a variety of foods throughout the day, is one of the most important aspects of his fitness.

Dressel has provided a thorough overview of his nutrition and training schedule leading up to the Olympic Games in Tokyo utilizing his platform.

What does Caeleb Dressel eat every day?

Before the Olympic Games were canceled due to the epidemic last year, Dressel spoke to USA Today about his diet and meals. Let's investigate the specific foods this gold medallist consumes to maintain his gold medal form.

What does Dressel eat in the morning?

His morning swim practice is the first thing. He naturally prefers not to eat a lot before swimming, so he adheres to smaller carb-heavy meals that keep him from feeling ravenous but don't fill him up enough to prevent him from practicing.

"I never eat a lot before I get in the water because I don't want to, you know. Anything with carbs is what I go for if it's not a full meal," Dressel said.

This means that while he occasionally eats bread or a bagel, he often has oatmeal with honey.

"I absolutely love honey," the swimmer said.

Sometimes he opts for cereal that isn't too sugary, like Wheaties.

His meal before the workout

Dressel claims that after his first of two daily swimming workouts, before going to the gym and eating lunch, he picks up a protein snack or some chocolate milk.

His diet post workout

You would have guessed that this swimmer is hungry after two hours of swimming and nearly two hours of resistance training. Dressel claims that he chooses a well-balanced meal that consists of protein, additional good carbohydrates, and fruits and vegetables. He prepares for his afternoon swim practice by doing this.

What does he eat for lunch?

When that happens, he prefers to have a larger dinner that is rich in nutritious foods like lots of protein, good carbohydrates, and fresh fruits and vegetables. His preferred dietary choices are fish, poultry, oranges, and apples. He occasionally chooses a cereal like Wheaties that isn't very sweet.

Dressel's dinner meal

Caeleb Dressel then declares that he is eager to "get food as fast as I can."

For supper, which contains meatloaf, a dish he has previously professed to enjoy, he eats until he is once more satisfied. However, a social media post featured another splurge: chicken wings. Everyone occasionally needs to indulge, but it seems like Dressel more than justifies his cheat meals.

Does Dressel have any cheat meals?

Yes, which might come as a bit of a surprise, is the answer to this. Dressel is one of today's fittest swimmers, yet he still enjoys the occasional cheat meal. The 25-year-old frequently displays his affection for Reese's cups, whose ambassador he is.

Dressel enjoys chicken wings as well. The Olympic gold medallist posted a picture of himself and his wife, Meghan, enjoying hot wings on Instagram. This year's Valentine's Day saw the couple exchange vows.

Dressel won five gold medals in Tokyo, extending his Olympic success to new heights. In addition to establishing Olympic records in the 50m and 100m freestyle events, he also set world records in the 100m butterfly and 4x100m medley.

