Who is Hali Flickinger? Net worth, records & Olympic performances 

Hali Flickinger has been really impressive over the past few years, and her brilliance has helped her book a place at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. Hali will be going into her 2nd Olympic games this time. It will help her perform better in Tokyo than she did the first time in Rio. Here's more on that and a few other things you didn't know about the ace swimmer.

# 1 Hali Flickinger is married to a German swimmer

Hali Flickinger is married to a German Swimmer, Martin Grodzki. Martin grew up in America and won 2 NCAA titles. The couple got married in 2017 and have been pet parents since then.

# 2 What is Hali Flickinger's net worth?

Hali Flickinger signed her first professional deal with Speedo in 2017 and has since then been associated with them. Her net worth is expected to be anywhere between $ 1 million- $ 5 million.

# 3 Hali Flickinger and her collegiate career

Hali Flickinger went to Spring Grove High School and was a three-time Scholastic All-American there. She was a 2-time national champion at the YMCA Short Course National Championships in the 200 yard butterfly event, where she set a record in 2011 and 2012. She represented the Georgia Bulldogs in college and helped the swimming team to an NCAA Division 1 title in 2013, 2014 and 2016.

# 4 Hali Flickinger and her performance in Rio

Hali Flickinger qualified for the Rio Olympics after finishing behind Camille Adams. She reached the finals, however she could only manage to come 7th in the 200 meter butterfly race.

# 5 Hali Flickinger in the International Swimming League

Hali Flickinger represents the Cali Condors in the International Swimming League, which was formed in 2019. In the first season, the Condors finished 3rd, but in the 2020 season Cali Condors won the International Swimming League. Hali was an integral part of the team as she contributed with some brilliant wins to give Cali them the advantage.

# 6 Hali Flickinger record at the US trials

Hali Flickinger has looked really great this year. She is set to put up a great performance in Tokyo after impressing everyone with her stellar run at the US trials .

She set a personal record and the fastest time to complete a 200 meter butterfly event, after finishing her race in 2:05:85 seconds to give her the first place in qualifying. It also helped Hali get to her second Olympic games.

