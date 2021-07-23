Who is Kaylee McKeown? Net worth, Best performances, Records

Kaylee McKeown has become one of Australia's biggest swimming sensations. The Queenslander will compete in four events at the Tokyo Olympics 2021. At 20, Kaylee has already proven her ability to compete against the best in the world. Here's more on that and a few other things about the sensational swimmer.

# 1 Kaylee McKeown's sister is a swimmer too

Taylor McKeown, Kaylee's elder sister, is an accomplished swimmer. She won silver in the 4X100 meter medley relay at the Rio Olympics. Taylor is also a Commonwealth Games gold medallist.

# 2 What is Kaylee McKeown's net worth?

Kaylee McKeown signed a deal with the sports apparel company, Speedo. Her net worth is estimated to be anywhere between $ 1 million - $ 5 million.

A trio of current and former world record holders will battle it out for the vacant women’s 100m backstroke title at the #Tokyo2020 Olympic Games. Australian sensation Kaylee McKeown leads the charge. 🇦🇺



Find out who is breathing down her neck. ⤵️https://t.co/mVmYz0MUNn — #Tokyo2020 (@Tokyo2020) July 9, 2021

# 3 Kaylee McKeown has a world record

Kaylee McKeown broke the 100m backstroke world record as she completed her race in 57.45 seconds at the Australian Swimming Trials. The record was previously held by US youngster Regan Smith, who had a time of 57.57s. Kaylee, who lost her dad to cancer in August 2020, showed courage on her way into the record books.

Speaking about the victory, she said:

"With Covid and the passing of my dad in August last year, it has been a huge, huge build-up to these trials, and I have turned it into a bit of hunger and motivation behind me."

An emotional world record at the Australian Olympic Swim Trials 🇦🇺 for Kaylee McKeown!



She clocks 57.45s in the women's 100m backstroke to take 0.12s off the existing mark, 10 months after the death of her father.@SwimmingAUS @AUSOlympicTeam @fina1908 https://t.co/FK4htVjMe2 — #Tokyo2020 (@Tokyo2020) June 13, 2021

# 4 Kaylee McKeown and her health problems

Kaylee McKeown was diagnosed with a breathing problem at a young age, but she didn't let that get in her way. Her sister Taylor too suffered from asthma, but recovered through medication. The two sisters are ambassadors for Asthma Australia, an organization that works on educating children with breathing conditions.

# 5 How many medals has Kaylee McKeown won in her career?

Kaylee McKeown has already amassed an impressive medal tally. She was a world record holder at 19. The Queenslander has three World Championship medals to her name. The first was a 4x100m mixed medley silver at the Budapest World Championships 2017. She won two silvers at the 2019 World Championships in Gwangju. At the 2018 Summer Youth Olympics, she won four medals - one gold, two silvers and a bronze.

