Who is Yuliya Yefimova? Net worth, records and Olympic performances

Yuliya Yefimova is one of the best breaststroke swimmers in the world. The Russian has won multiple World Championships and has had a great career, but the one thing missing from her stacked resume of medals is an Olympic Gold.

Yuliya will be heading into her fourth Olympic games in the hope of winning that elusive gold, which she fell short of winning in Rio after having to settle for silver in the 200 Meter Breaststroke category in Rio. Here's more on that and a few other things about the ace swimmer.

Also Read: Olympics 2020 Swimming Schedule

# 1 Yuliya Yefimova started swimming at a very early age

Yuliya Yefimova was born in Grozny, but her family later moved to Volgodonsk, Russia. She started swimming at the tender age of 6 and was coached by her father Andrey Yefimov, who happens to be one of the best swimming coaches in Russia.

She later moved to Taganrog and trained under Irina Vyatchanina. In 2011, Yuliya moved to California, where she was trained by Dave Salo, who was the head coach of the University of California.

# 2 What is Yuliya Yefimova's net worth?

Yuliya Yefimova is a Puma ambassador. Her networth is expected to be somewhere between USD 1-3 million.

# 3 How many medals has Yuliya Yefimova won in her career?

Yuliya Yefimova is one of the most decorated athletes in modern swimming. She has 3 Olympic medals to her name, 2 of which are silver came in 2016 and the third one was a bronze that she won at the London Olympics.

Yuliya is a 6-time World Championship gold medalist. She also has 7 silver and 4 bronze medals to her name in the same competition. She is also a 10-time European gold medalist. Seven of her gold medals came in long course races, while the remaing 3 wins in the short course were all in 2007.

Also Read: Tokyo Olympics: 5 swimmers to watch out for

# 4 Yuliya Yefimova and her Olympic performances

Yuliya Yefimova made a stellar start to her career having already won the European Championships in 2007. Her 2008 Olympic campaign started off well, having qualified for the finals, but she didn't manage a medal having finished 4th and 5th in the 100 and 200 meter breaststroke events respectively.

Her return to the Olympics in 2012 was remarkable as she finished on the podium after recording a time of 2:20.92 seconds at the 200m breaststroke event.

After all the controversy surrounding her participation, Yefimova made her way into the 100 and 200m breaststroke event, but she was stunned by Lilly King and could only finish 2nd in the 200m event, thereby once again missing out on the gold. She grabbed another silver at the 100m breaststroke event to end a successful yet another Olympic campaign without a gold.

🇷🇺 Yuliya Efimova gave an incredible battle and won the women's 200m breaststroke title at the 2017 edition of the FINA World Championships in Budapest. 🥇🏊🏻‍♀️



Watch her persistence and motivation throughout this entire race.#swimming #waterisourworld #FINA pic.twitter.com/3CBBlTobhW — FINA (@fina1908) August 22, 2020

# 5 Yuliya Yefimova and her best performances

Yuliya Yefimova has all the top Russian records to her name. She set the 50 Meter Russian record, when she finished her race in 29.52 seconds at the 2013 World Championships. She set multiple world records in the 50 Meter breaststroke event, but it was broken several times. Yuliya also holds the 100 Meter and 200 Meter Russian breaststroke record, having completed her race in 1:04.36 seconds and 2:19.41 seconds respectively.

Also Read: Tokyo Olympics 2021 Schedule

Edited by Diptanil Roy