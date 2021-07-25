Who is Zhang Yufei? Net worth, records & Olympic performances

Zhang Yufei is one of China's brightest young prospects of coming out with gold in Tokyo. The youngster has shown a lot of promise and could very well be on her way to a finish at the podium. Yufei will be hoping to keep the tearful experience in Rio aside and work hard in Tokyo to come out with a medal.

Here's more on that and a few other things about the Chinese swimmer.

#1 Zhang Yufei started swimming at a very young age

Zhang Yuifei started swimming at the age of 3, her parents were both swimmers and the training given at a small age worked, as she grew up to become a swimming sensation.

Her professional training started as part of the Jiangsu Swimming Team. Zhang picked things up really fast and became a great swimmer. Her first big win came against Olympic Champion Liu Zige, who she defeated at the 2012 Fina World Cup.

#2 What is Zhang Yufei's net worth?

According to reports, Zhang Yufei's netwoth is expected to be around $1.5 million.

#3 How many medals has Zhang Yufei won in his career?

In her short career as a swimmer, Zhang Yufie has won many medals. The Chinese Swimmer has 3 World Championships medals to her name, all of them bronze.

She showed up looking dangerous at the 2018 Asian Games, where she won 2 gold medals and 1 silver. Her first Asian Games as a swimmer were held in 2014, where she won gold in the 4X100 M freestyle relay.

#4 Zhang Yufei and her performance at the Rio Olympics

Zhag Yuei entered the Rio Olympics as an 18 year old, but she showed composure and set her eyes out at the podium. She comfortably got through to the Finals, but finished 6th there.

After the disappointing result, Zhang was very emotional, but it has only helped her get better. Zhang has grown as a swimmer and this time she is more experienced, which will give her the added boost going into Tokyo.

#5 Zhang Yufei and her Asian record in 100m butterfly

Zhang Yufei recorded a stunning timing of 55.62 seconds at the Chinese Championships. The timing was just a few milliseconds away from Sarah Sjostom's 55.48 seconds world record. However, this happens to be an Asian record, as the previous timing of 56.07 seconds was comfortably breached by Yufei.

