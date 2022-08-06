CWG 2022 Indian table tennis results: Sathiyan Gnanasekaran-Manika Batra pair ousted; Sharath, Sreeja advance

Indian table tennis mixed doubles pair Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Manika Batra were left stunned as they went down to Malaysia's Javen Choong and Karen Lyne in the quarter-finals of the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 (CWG 2022) in Birmingham on Friday (August 5).

The Malaysian pair were superlative against the bronze winners in CWG 2018 at Gold Coast, to win 12-10, 9-11, 8-11, 11-7, 11-7.

Incidentally, Batra also lost 0-3 to Lyne in the women's team quarter-finals against Malaysia in the team event. Lyne's ability to play against the Indian's long-pimpled rubber has proven to be a point of concern for Manika Batra.

The men's pairing of Sanil Shetty and Harmeet Desai also ended their campaign with a 0-3 loss to Singapore's Chew Zhe Yu Clarence and Poh Shao Feng Ethan.

Read: CWG 2022: Indian men's 4x400 relay team through to final; Ancy Sojan Edappilly and Jyothi Yarraji fail to advance

Sharath Kamal has a good outing

It was a good day for ace Indian paddler Achanta Sharath Kamal, who dished out a superlative performance, registering twin victories to advance to the semi-finals of mixed and men's doubles events.

Sharath first paired up with young Sreeja Akula to stun two-time silver medallists Liam Pitchford and Tin-Tin Ho of England 3-2 (11-7, 8-11, 11-8, 11-13, 11-9) in mixed doubles. He then combined with Sathiyan Gnanasekaran to beat another English pair of Tom Jarvis and Sam Walker 3-0 (11-6, 11-8, 11-4) in men's doubles.

Earlier, Sreeja and Sharath had come from behind to beat Malaysia's Leond Chee Fang and Ho Ying 5-11 11-2 11-6 11-5, while Sharath and Gnanasekaran eased past Bangladesh's Bawm Ramhimlian and Ridoy Mohutasin Ahmed 11-6 11-1 11-4 in their round-of-16 clash.

Sreeja Akula and Reeth Tennison entered the pre-quarterfinals with a 3-0 win over Scotland's Lucy Elliott and Rebecca Plaistow.

Manika Batra, Sreeja Akula advance in singles

Manika Batra had a fruitful day in the women's singles as she and Sreeja Akula entered the women's singles quarter-finals.

Manika steamrolled Australian Jee Minhyung 11-4, 11-8, 11-6, 12-10 to set up a quarter-final clash with Singapore's Jian Zeng, while Sreeja played out a nerve-wracking encounter against Charlotte Carey of Wales to secure herself a last-eight berth.

The young table tennis player was made to toil hard but held her nerves to beat Carey 8-11, 11-7, 12-14, 9-11, 11-4, 15-13, 12-10 in a seven-game marathon.

Sreeja Akula will take on Canada's Mo Zhang in the semi-finals.

Also read: CWG 2022: "Silver medal. Golden smile"- Twitter reacts to Murali Sreeshankar's historic silver medal

Reeth Tennison bows out

Meanwhile, Reeth Tennison, bowed out in the women's singles event after she went down to Singapore's Feng Tianwei in a round-of-16 match.

Tianwei proved too strong for Tennison as the latter was beaten 11-2, 11-4, 9-11, 11-3, 11-4.

Also read: India vs South Africa men's hockey Commonwealth Games 2022 semi-finals: Date, timings and live streaming details

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far