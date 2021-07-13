5 table tennis players to watch out for at the Tokyo Olympics 2020

The Indian table tennis contingent, comprising Achanta Sharath Kamal, Manika Batra, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Sutirtha Mukherjee, will be in action at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. The players qualified for the quadrennial Games at the Asian Qualifiers in Doha earlier this year.

While Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Sutirtha Mukherjee topped their respective groups to make the cut, Sharath Kamal and Manika Batra sealed their spot thanks to their world rankings.

The Tokyo Olympics 2020 will be Sharath Kamal’s fourth Olympics.

Read: Why is the Olympics held only once in four years?

China has undoubtedly dominated table tennis in recent years. However, countries like Japan, Germany, USA and India have players who cause some upsets.

In Tokyo, table tennis competitions start with individual events on July 24. The medal matches are scheduled on July 29 and 30. Team events commence on August 1 and culminate with medal matches on August 6.

Also read: India at Olympics 2021: Team India schedule, flagbearers, broadcast details, and full participants list

Five table tennis players to watch out for

Adam Bobrow, one of table tennis’ most celebrated commentators, lists out his favorites to watch out for.

1) Mima Ito (Japan): At 20, Mima Ito is not only the youngest in the Japanese Olympic team but, by far, the greatest threat to Chinese dominance. Her uniquely aggressive serve seldom comes back. Nick-named "Mima punch" and "Mima smash", the World No. 2 is just 4ft 9in tall. However, her power game has made table tennis more exciting over the last few years.

2) Tomokazu Harimoto (Japan): Japanese sensation Harimoto is already considered a GOAT. He was barely 15 when he defeated Olympic champion Ma Long. A giant-killer since 11, Harimoto has shattered several age-related records. The 18-year old paddler will be a delight to watch at the Olympics.

Also read: Olympics ki Aasha: How Manika Batra is living the table tennis dream

3) Adriana Diaz (Puerto Rico): "The Pride of Puerto Rico" Adriana Diaz is well-known to the Indian enthusiasts. She has been impressive in the country’s table tennis league, Ultimate Table Tennis. Adriana was the first-ever Puerto Rican table tennis player to be invited to play in the Chinese Super League. Her personality, swag and creative style of play make her a fan-favorite. Interestingly, Adriana is one of four TT playing sisters in the Diaz family. Her elder sister Melanie has also qualified to compete in Tokyo.

England's Liam Pitchford

4) Liam Pitchford (England): As England’s top table tennis player, Liam Pitchford has beaten two of the top three Chinese players recently. His bold and risky style combined with his scarily versatile backhand makes him a danger to any opponent. No player can breathe easy with Pitchford in their half of the draw.

Also read: Tokyo Olympics: Focus on reflexes, footwork to perform at optimum level, says Sathiyan Gnanasekaran

5) Manika Batra (India): The poster-girl of Indian table tennis, Manika Batra has an unusual style of play. At the 2018 Commonwealth Games, she pulled off a massive double-upset over world champion Feng Tianwei. With her positive, humble and contagiously heart-warming personality, Batra has gained a massive international fan following. Her rare combination of near-the-table defense and offense can surprise opponents. She will pair with India’s experienced campaigner Achanta Sharath Kamal in the first-ever mixed doubles table tennis event at the Olympics.

Also read: Who is Achanta Sharath Kamal? Age, Records, Biography, Medals, Earnings, Olympics performance

Edited by SANJAY K K