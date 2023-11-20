"If we want an Olympic medal then it’s very important to have a national training center" - teenage table tennis star Suhana Saini

Prodigious Indian Table Tennis player Suhana Saini has urged the government authorities to create a national training center for the racket sport in order to bolster grassroots level development.

Just 17, Suhana already has a myriad of national and international titles on her shelf at the junior level, with the bronze medal in the U-19 girls' singles at the WTT Youth Contender Tunis last year being the highlight of her journey thus far.

Her dreams of becoming a star paddler for India were sown in her at the age of four by her parents Bhawna Saini and Vikas Saini, both of whom have represented Haryana at the national level. Suhana currently trains under former international TT player R Rajesh at his academy, Institute of Table Tennis, in Chennai.

While speaking to Sportskeeda during a special interview, the 17-year-old said that she believes that all age-group players, including seniors, should train at one particular academy, which should include all the best facilities required in the day-to-day routine of a paddler.

"If we want an Olympic medal then it’s very important to have a national training center. It should be a center of excellence where we can train and have school as well. It should be managed by the government. To perform at the highest level, whatever needs to be done has to be done. Everything, including a fitness trainer, should be available at one venue," Suhana Saini emphasized on importance of a national academy.

Having played against Japanese and Chinese paddlers, Suhana feels their players are not just technically skilled but mentally equipped from a young age by practicing with the top-ranked players of their country.

"We shouldn't have to travel much. The upcoming generation should be focused right from their U-10 period, then we can have a chance to get a Olympic medal. As I mentioned, there are lot of training centers in China, everyone there trains together. The national championship over there is like a World Championship. Everybody is good that you have to compete against the best obviously," she added.

Suhana Saini, who is a part of the Target Olympic Podium Scheme's (TOPS) Development Group, mentioned how she manages her high training expenses. She is also supported by Westburne.

"It’s also a very great initiative from Westburne that they are supporting athletes. It allows us to play more tournaments and we can take care of our diet and fitness. Everything is expensive, playing tournaments and to be fit on the table. Table tennis requires specific fitness, it's not like you will play well if you only work on your body. It’s like playing chess while sprinting," she said.

Suhana Saini enjoys her partnership in doubles with Yashaswini Ghorpade

In September this year, Suhana Saini regained her World No.1 ranking in girls' doubles along with Bengaluru's Yashaswini Ghorpade. Speaking about her success and her camaraderie with her on-court partner, the Rohtak-born paddler said:

"We performed really well in upcoming tournaments. We really played well in senior events as well. One was Star Contender in Goa (2023). We upset a high-ranked pair from Korea and it’s just really good playing with her and we have known each other’s game since childhood as we have been playing as opponents."

She added:

"It was an amazing feeling when I got to know that me and my partner had become world no.1 in doubles in U19. It all started when we won our first international U19 title in Doha Star Contender, and from there we gained a lot of confidence."

Suhana plays as many WTT Contender tournaments at youth levels in a bid to improve her rankings along with her game. She is also keen to be part of India's franchise-based tournament, Ultimate Table Tennis, next season, with an aim to rub shoulders with the best in the business not only from her own country but also established international stars.