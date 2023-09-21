The table tennis competition at the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, starts on September 22, drawing anticipation for intense matches and remarkable skill displays.

Since 1958, table tennis has been a part of the Asian Games, including both men's and women's singles and pairs competitions. The 1970 edition was the only time it was in dispute.

At the Asian Games 2023, table tennis will be the subject of unparalleled excitement and passion. The tough contests are greatly anticipated by fans from across Asia, who will support their favorite players. It's going to be an unprecedented phenomenon!

China is the undisputed leader in table tennis. Chinese athletes have won 32 of the 37 gold medals awarded since the 1996 Olympics, while the rest of the world has only received 5.

The Chinese National Team has never lost in team competitions for men or women, displaying their amazing potential.

At the previous Asian Games, Indian table tennis players created history by taking home their first medals. In addition to winning a bronze medal in the mixed doubles with Manika Batra, Sharath Kamal led the men's team to a bronze.

Sharath Kamal will compete in singles and men's doubles alongside Sathiyan Gnanasekaran this year. Sathiyan Gnanasekaran will play mixed doubles with Manika Batra.

Sreeja Akula, Sutirtha Mukherjee, Ayhika Mukherjee, and Diya Chitale are members of the women's team, which is led by Manika Batra. They will take part in singles and doubles competitions. India will compete with the same team in Korea in the Asian Table Tennis Championships.

Indian table tennis team for Asian Games 2023

Men’s singles: Sharath Kamal, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran

Women singles: Manika Batra, Sreeja Akula,

Men's doubles: Sharath Kamal/Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Manav Thakkar/Manush Shah

Women's doubles: Sutirtha Mukherjee/Ayhika Mukherjee and Sreeja Akula/Diya Chitale.

Mixed doubles: Manika Batra/Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Sreeja Akula/Harmeet Desai

Men's reserves: SFR Snehit, Sanil Shetty

Women's reserves: Archana Kamath, Reeth Rishya

Asian Games 2023 Table Tennis :Schedule

September 22: (Men’s and Women’s Team):

Round 1 (7:30 am), Round 2 (1:30 pm)

September 23: (Men’s and Women’s Team):

Round 3 (7:30 am)

September 24: (Men’s and Women’s Team):

Round 4 and Quarterfinals (7:30 am)

September 25: Mixed doubles – Manika Batra/Sathiyan Gnanasekaran

Round 1, Men’s and Women’s Team semifinals (7:30 am)

September 28 – October 2: (7:30 am onwards)

Round 2 will continue based on results from September 28 with finals concluding on October 2.

Asian Games 2023 Table Tennis: Rules

The aim while playing the game is to hit the ball over the net onto the opposite side of the table. If the opponent is unable to return the ball, a point is awarded to you (or a pair in the case of doubles).

The point will be awarded if the opponent misses the ball or hits the ball but the ball does not land on your side of the table or the ball is stuck in the net.

However, if the ball lands on your side after touching the net, it will be counted as a fair return. Also, the opponent is not allowed to touch the ball before it lands on his side of the table. Otherwise, a point will be awarded to you.