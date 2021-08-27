'Bhavina does it again' Twitter congratulates the Indian on a stunning win against former Olympic champion

Bhavina Patel pulled off a major upset as she defeated Serbia's Borislava Rankovic in the quarterfinals of the 2021 Paralympics. The paddler cleaned up the former Olympic champion in three straight games to march into the semi-finals. It was complete domination from the Indian who looked completely prepared for the stiff challenge in front of her. Here's more on what happened during her win.
Bhavina Patel marches into semi-finals of table tennis
Bhavina Patel looked on top right from the first game. The Indian was aggresive and showed real intent in the match that lasted a mere 18 minutes. She took the first two games 11-5 and 11-6 respectively. The Serbian showed signs of resilience in the third set. However, nothing looked like stopping Bhavina on the day. She cruised her way to victory in the third game to pull off the upset.
The Indian started off the Paralympics with a tough defeat against China's Zhou Ying. However, Bhavina came back strong in the tournament, winning the last group stage match and the pre-quarters to set up a meeting with Branislava in the quarters.
The Indian has stood tall in front of all the challenges thrown at her until now. A similar one awaits her in the semis. If she manages to keep herself composed and get another win, the Indian is definitely on her way to creating history.
Twitter reacts to Bhavina Patel's win
After a mixed bag of results for India at the Paralympics, the news of Bhavina's victory was definitely great news to end the day for the contingent. Netizens took to Twitter to congratulate the Indian on her stunning win in the quarters. They also wished her the best for her crucial semi-final encounter.
Also Read: Tokyo Paralympics 2021: India schedule with timings [IST] and telecast details for all events