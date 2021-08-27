'Bhavina does it again' Twitter congratulates the Indian on a stunning win against former Olympic champion

Bhavina Patel pulled off a major upset as she defeated Serbia's Borislava Rankovic in the quarterfinals of the 2021 Paralympics. The paddler cleaned up the former Olympic champion in three straight games to march into the semi-finals. It was complete domination from the Indian who looked completely prepared for the stiff challenge in front of her. Here's more on what happened during her win.

Bhavina Patel marches into semi-finals of table tennis

Bhavina Patel looked on top right from the first game. The Indian was aggresive and showed real intent in the match that lasted a mere 18 minutes. She took the first two games 11-5 and 11-6 respectively. The Serbian showed signs of resilience in the third set. However, nothing looked like stopping Bhavina on the day. She cruised her way to victory in the third game to pull off the upset.

The Indian started off the Paralympics with a tough defeat against China's Zhou Ying. However, Bhavina came back strong in the tournament, winning the last group stage match and the pre-quarters to set up a meeting with Branislava in the quarters.

The Indian has stood tall in front of all the challenges thrown at her until now. A similar one awaits her in the semis. If she manages to keep herself composed and get another win, the Indian is definitely on her way to creating history.

Twitter reacts to Bhavina Patel's win

After a mixed bag of results for India at the Paralympics, the news of Bhavina's victory was definitely great news to end the day for the contingent. Netizens took to Twitter to congratulate the Indian on her stunning win in the quarters. They also wished her the best for her crucial semi-final encounter.

@Paralympics#TableTennis



🇮🇳's Bhavina Patel into Class-4 Women's Singles Semifinal with a straight set win over World No. 2 Peric Rankovic of 🇷🇸



*Bhavina defeats Rankovic in just 18 minutes. 🔥🔥🔥



Score: 11-5 11-6 11-7#Tokyo2020 #Praise4Para #Paralympics #WeThe15 — Bhavya Chand 😷-Mask on (@bhavya_journo) August 27, 2021

#Tokyo2020 #Paralympics #TableTennis: World No 12 Bhavina Patel's campaign so far...



Defeated world No 9 in must-win group stage match.



Defeated world No 8 in the round of 16.



Defeated world No 2 and reigning Class 4 singles champion in the quarterfinal.



Into the semis... pic.twitter.com/KO0EYtPBkU — Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) August 27, 2021

Bhavina Patel wins her Class 4 Quarterfinal match 3-0 (11-5, 11-6, 11-7) against #SRB Borislava Rankovic Peric to advance to the Semifinal.



Brilliant performance by Bhavina!



Source @Media_SAI — Simply Sport Foundation (@_SimplySport) August 27, 2021

HISTORY!!!!!



Bhavina Patel has reached the semi-final of class 4 Table Tennis at the #Paralympics . She defeated Serbia's Rankovic in straight games 11-5, 11-6 and 11-7. #Praise4Para #TableTennis #BhavinaPatel pic.twitter.com/DfugEcMDwx — Aayush Sharma (@AayushJourno) August 27, 2021

Bhavina Patel creates history by reaching Semifinals of class 4 Table Tennis event. She defeated Rankovic of Serbia in three straight games 11-5, 11-6, 11-7 #Paralympics #Praise4Para — Karishma Singh (@karishmasingh22) August 27, 2021

BHAVINA PATEL HAS DONE IT!



She has stunned Borislava Peric-Rankovic, the world #2 and reigning champion in straight games and is through to the semifinal.



Trust me, this is huge!

Absolutely brilliant @BhavinaPatel6!#ParaTableTennis | #Tokyo2020 | #Praise4Para | #Cheer4India pic.twitter.com/mSePl3yMN3 — 71st loading? (@saarthak_garg) August 27, 2021

#ParaTableTennis ,,Bhavina Patel causes third upset in a row.. This time,, she beats the defending Olympic champion from Rio of class 4 Peric Rankovic in straight games 3-0 to advance to the semis..

Huge achievement.. #Paralympics #Praise4Para — Vishank Razdan (@VishankRazdan) August 27, 2021

Many many congratulations to Bhavina Patel @BhavinaPatel6 👏

So proud🇮🇳❤



Go champ!

Good luck for the semis.. You can do this!🤞🥳 — CalmStorm (@prerna0999) August 27, 2021

But the day finishes on a sensational high for #TeamIndia - thanks to Bhavina Patel’s heroics…



No 🇮🇳 had ever made a #TableTennis QF at the #Paralympics before this; Bhavina is now one win away from a medal!#Tokyo2020 https://t.co/Q1vtvv9xOQ — Yash Jha (@jhayash) August 27, 2021

Edited by Diptanil Roy