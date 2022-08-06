CWG 2022: Bhavina Patel assured of medal after storming into para table tennis singles final

Indian para-table tennis player Bhavina Patel assured herself of at least a silver medal as she stormed into the final of the women's singles event at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 (CWG 2022) in Birmingham on Friday (August 5).

The Tokyo Paralympics silver medalist defeated England's Sue Bailey 11-6, 11-6, 11-6 to enter the final of the women's singles class 3-5 event.

Bhavina will take on Nigeria's Christiana Ikpeoyi in the final on Saturday (August 6).

However, it was curtains for two other Indians, Sonalben Patel and Raj Aravindan Alagar.

Christiana Ikpeoyi beat Sonalben 11-8, 6-11, 4-11, 7-11 in the second semi-final to set up a summit clash with Bhavina Patel. Sonalben will now meet Bailey in the bronze medal play-off match.

It was also curtains for Aravindan who lost 11-7, 8-11, 4-11, 7-11 to Nigeria's Nasiru Sule in the men's 3-5 class semi-final.

He will meet Nigerian Isau Ogunkunle in the bronze medal play-off on Sunday.

Bhavina Patel targets No.1 rank

Bhavina Patel has had an eventful year so far. She won two gold medals and a bronze at the ITTF Fa40 Egypt Para Open 2022, which saw her become the world No.1 in mixed doubles, Class 4.

At the ongoing Commonwealth Games, Bhavina made sure there was no slip-up and entered the final with convincing wins.

Ahead of the Commonwealth Games, Bhavina said she was looking to become World No. 1 in singles. Answering a Sportskeeda query, she said:

“Of course, it (world No. 1 rank) gives me a boost heading into CWG. But I want the world No. 1 (rank) in singles also now, that’s the aim. I am giving my full effort towards doing well at CWG."

