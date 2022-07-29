CWG 2022: Indian men's table tennis team beat Barbados 3-0 in first round

The Indian men's table tennis team steamrollered past Barbados 3-0 in the first round match of the men's team event at the Commonwealth Games 2022 (CWG 2022) on Friday (July 29).

The Indian men's table tennis team, comprising of Achanta Sharath Kamal, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Harmeet Desai, were on the money from the start and did not drop a single game against their lowly-ranked opponents.

Harmeet Desai and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran started the rout when they got the better of Kevin Farley and Tyrese Knight 11-9, 11-9, 11-4 in the first doubles tie. Later, India's most experienced paddler Sharath Kamal Achanta made short work of Ramon Maxwell winning 11-5, 11-3, 11-3.

LIVE BLOG: India at the Commonwealth Games Live updates & latest scores from Day 1

Sathiyan Gnanasekaran then completed the formalities by beating Tyrese Knight 11-4, 11-4, 11-5 as the Indian team stamped their authority on the match.

The Indians gave no room to their opponents to stage a comeback and stamped their authority on the CWG 2022 first-round match in style.

Indian women's table tennis team rout South Africa

Earlier, India's Reeth Tennison and Sreeja Akula beat South Africa's Lailaa Edwards and Danisha Patel 11-7, 11-7, 11-5 in the women's doubles event to start the competition on a good note.

Manika Batra, who asserted her dominance, gave India a 2-0 lead when she got the better of Musfiquh Kalam 11-5, 11-3, 11-2.

Young Sreeja Akula then pulled off an easy 11-5, 11-3, 11-6 win over Danisha Patel.

Indian table tennis team second round matches in CWG 2022

The Indian men's table tennis team will play Singapore in their second-round clash on July 29 at 11 pm (IST). Meanwhile, the Indian women will take on Fiji in their second-round clash on July 29 at 8:30 PM (IST).

When and where to watch table tennis matches?

Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for CWG 2022 in India. The action from CWG 2022 will be telecast live on Sony TEN 1, Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 3, Sony SIX, and Sony TEN 4. Live streaming will be available on the Sony LIV app and website.

Also read: Commonwealth Games 2022 India schedule: Full list of events, players, timings in IST and live streaming details

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far