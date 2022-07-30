CWG 2022: Indian women’s table tennis team storm into quarter-finals, India vs Guyana result

The Indian women's table tennis team have topped Group 2 at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 (CWG 2022) after a 3-0 win over Guyana in their third group match on July 30.

With three wins from as many matches, the Indian women's table tennis team, comprising Manika Batra, Reeth Tennison and Sreeja Akula, have stormed into the quarter-finals of the CWG 2022 women's team event with dominance.

Young paddler Sreeja Akula and Reeth Tennison started off well against Natalie Cummings and Chelsea Edghill. The Indians were on the money and edged the Guyanese pair 11-5, 11-7. 11-7.

Manika Batra then steamrollered past Thuraia Thomas with the Guyanese player having no clue how to stop the Indian's onslaught.

It was just one-way traffic as Manika Batra grew from strength to strength with each passing point. Such was Manika's dominance that Thuraia could only manage a total of seven points in three games. With Manika winning 11-1, 11-3, 11-3 to help India take a 2-0 lead in the tie.

While it looked like wrapping up the third game was just a mere formality, Reeth Tennison was troubled by Chelsea Edghill. Although the Indian started well by winning the first game by 11-7, she was stretched to win the next two on extended points.

The duo matched shot-to-shot and unforced errors did not help Reeth Tennison either. The Indian managed to wrap up the second game at 14-12.

Reeth Tennison was put on the backfoot by Edghill in the third game but used all her experience to emerge victorious 13-11 to seal the tie in India's favor.

