CWG 2022: Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, Achanta Sharath Kamal and Harmeet Desai on the money as Indian men's table tennis team storm into semi-finals

Achanta Sharath Kamal, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Harmeet Desai made no mistake as the Indian men’s table tennis team stormed into the semi-finals of the team's event at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 (CWG 2022) on July 31.

The Indian men's table tennis team easily brushed aside a challenge from Bangladesh in the quarter-finals, winning 3-0.

The Indian trio will be up against Nigeria in the semi-finals. Nigeria won the silver medal in the 2018 CWG edition in Gold Coast.

Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, Harmeet Desai get India off to a good start

India opened with the doubles pair of Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Harmeet Desai playing Ramhimlian Bawn and Mohutasin Ahmed Ridoy. The Indians took the early lead, kept going and looked in complete control to win the first game 11-8.

Sathiyan and Harmeet were quick to read the Bangladesh pair's game and from then on it was literally a breeze. The Bangladesh players could only muster a total of eight points in the next two games as the Indians won 11-8, 11-6, 11-2.

Achanta Sharath Kamal then showed why he is considered a veteran when he put all his experience to use to steamroller past Mohammed Rifat Sabbir 11-4, 11-7, 11-2. Sharath was in a different league and his opponent was left clueless multiple times during the tie.

It was only a matter of time before Sathiyan Gnanasekaran ousted Bangladesh from the quarter-finals. The Indian got the better of Mohutasin Ahmed Ridoy 11-2, 11-3, 11-5 as the Indian table tennis team romped home with glee.

England and Singapore will clash in the second semi-final of the men's team event.

