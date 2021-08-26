Top seeded Indian paddler G Sathiyan bags 2021 Czech International table tennis tournament title

Ace Indian table tennis star Sathiyan Gnanasekaran pulled off a scintillating win over Yevhen Pryschchepa on Wednesday. The Indian paddler beat his Ukranian counterpart 4-0 to bag the 2021 Czech International table tennis tournament title. India's top seed had no trouble sealing his third men's singles title.

The World No. 39, defeated Yevhen 11-0 11-6 11-6 14-12 in the final.

Sathiyan made a strong start in the finals. The 28-year-old's perfect forehand, backhand and sidespins started bothering his Ukrainian opponent, as the world No.111 was seen struggling throughout and gave away points.

Xiaoxin Yang clinched the women's singles title after defeating Mariia Tailakova of Russia13-11, 11-4, 11-3, 11-9 at the Czech International tournament .

Czech Republic duo Zdena Blaskova and Katerina Tomanovska crushed Poland’s Anna Wegrzyn and Katarzyna Wegrzyn (6-11, 11-9, 10-12, 11-2, 11-9) to secure women’s doubles gold, while Truls Moregard and Sam Walker clinch the men’s doubles title. Since Desmond Douglas and Denis Neale's victory in 1976, this is the first time an English duo have swept a men’s doubles title at a major international tournament.

BACK WITH A BANG💪😍

Extremely happy to win the Men singles title at the 2021 ITTF Czech International open in a dominant way without dropping a set here at Olomouc✌️✌️



The wait was worth it to lift my 3rd international ITTF title after a gap of 4 years😁❤️💪 pic.twitter.com/aIAWCwzVlb — Sathiyan Gnanasekaran (@sathiyantt) August 25, 2021

Sathiyan Gnanasekaran's previous rounds:

Sathiyan stormed into the final after his semifinal opponent Truls Moregard of Sweden retired hurt during their third game due to back pain. The scoreline was 11-4, 11-8, 8-2 in Sathiyan's favor at that time.

Sathiyan defeated Saudi Arabia’s Ali Alkhadrawi in the quarterfinals. In the pre-quarters, Sadi Ismailov of Russia was Sathiyan's victim. The World No. 39 overcame Tomas Koldas of the Czech Republic in the round of 32 match. Sathiyan won all the matches with a straight sets victory.

Sathiyan on a winning streak:

Following his second round exit at the Tokyo Olympics, Sathiyan came into the media attention for the wrong reasons. He has now erased that memory with back-to-back wins.

Right after Olympics!

The India mixed doubles pair of G Sathiyan & Manika Batra script history by winning the 1st ever title at the Contender WTT Event at Hungary of the ITTF! They beat the top seeds and many other formidable pairs. Congratulations @manikabatra_TT @sathiyantt ! pic.twitter.com/v1obBmBBPY — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) August 20, 2021

He teamed up with Manika Batra to make a winning start to their mixed doubles partnership as well. The duo beat Hungary’s Nandor Ecseki and Dora Madarasz 3-1 (11-9, 9-11, 12-10, 11-6) to win the WTT Contender Tournament in Budapest, Hungary last week.

After their thrilling victory at the WTT Contender Tournament, the Indian paddler duo of Sathiyan and Manika rose to 20 in the latest International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) mixed doubles rankings list.

