"Historic win" - Twitter lauds Manika Batra's comeback victory at Olympics 2021

India has had a mixed Day 2 campaign at the Olympics 2021. In men's table tennis, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran crashed out after taking a 3-1 lead. But the highlight of the day was Manika Batra's stellar comeback. The Commonwealth Games gold medalist showed top class resilience in her win against Ukraine's Margaryta Pesotska. After going 2-0 down, the Indian came back strong to tie the match 2-2. Here's what transpired during the thrilling match.

Manika stages a thrilling comeback

Manika was clearly troubled by her Ukrainian opponent. However, even while 2-0 down, Manika maintained a high level of intensity. She won the third and fourth games 11-7 and 12-10 respectively. Though she lost the fifth, she came back strong with a dominant display to take the sixth game 11-5.

In the deciding seventh game, the Indian looked determined not to let go. She dominated the game but had to work hard to clinch the game point at 11-7. Batra is the only Indian paddler to make it to Round 3 of the table tennis event at Olympics 2021.

Twitter reacts to Manika Batra's thrilling victory

As the match went onto a seventh game, Indian Twitter went crazy. Here are some Twitter reactions:

#TableTennis : Manika Batra reaches where no other Indian paddler has reached before.. The third round of an Olympics.. Beats of Ukraine Pesotska 4-3 in the 2nd round at #Tokyo2020 Olympics.. — Vishank Razdan (@VishankRazdan) July 25, 2021

That was an outstanding comeback by Manika Batra to win that. Bahut bahut badhiya. Just one step away from a medal #Tokyo2020 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 25, 2021

Well played Manika Batra.

That was a stunning comeback. #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/PFsdEaCAtR — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) July 25, 2021

That was a brilliant comeback by @manikabatra_TT . Absolutely Superb win. #Tokyo2020 — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) July 25, 2021

This is what the #Tokyo2020 games are all about. Pushing the bar. Not everyone will win a medal. But you need to just give it your ultimate effort exactly like what @manikabatra_TT did there. Superb from her. #TokyoOlympics — Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) July 25, 2021

What a comeback, trailed 2-0 initially and got it to 2-2 , then trailed again 3-2 and eventually won it 4-3 #ManikaBatra #Tokyo2020 #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/olhI2BQ8TZ — Satyadev Pachauri (@sdPachauri1) July 25, 2021

Also Read: Tokyo Olympics 2021 Schedule

Edited by SANJAY K K