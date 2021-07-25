"Historic win" - Twitter lauds Manika Batra's comeback victory at Olympics 2021

India has had a mixed Day 2 campaign at the Olympics 2021. In men's table tennis, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran crashed out after taking a 3-1 lead. But the highlight of the day was Manika Batra's stellar comeback. The Commonwealth Games gold medalist showed top class resilience in her win against Ukraine's Margaryta Pesotska. After going 2-0 down, the Indian came back strong to tie the match 2-2. Here's what transpired during the thrilling match.
Manika stages a thrilling comeback
Manika was clearly troubled by her Ukrainian opponent. However, even while 2-0 down, Manika maintained a high level of intensity. She won the third and fourth games 11-7 and 12-10 respectively. Though she lost the fifth, she came back strong with a dominant display to take the sixth game 11-5.
In the deciding seventh game, the Indian looked determined not to let go. She dominated the game but had to work hard to clinch the game point at 11-7. Batra is the only Indian paddler to make it to Round 3 of the table tennis event at Olympics 2021.
Twitter reacts to Manika Batra's thrilling victory
As the match went onto a seventh game, Indian Twitter went crazy. Here are some Twitter reactions:
