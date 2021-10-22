Paddlers Payas Jain and Suhana Saini clinch U-19 National ranking TT championship titles

Indian table tennis prodigy Suhana Saini bagged her maiden girls (under-19) title while the wizard Payas Jain swept the boys' championship title at the UTT National ranking table tennis championship on Friday.

Suhana overpowered Yashaswini Ghorpade in a seven-setter to seal the deal. Suhana won the title with a 4-3 win at Panchkula's Devi Lal Stadium. Meanwhile, Payas outhussled Yashansh Malik 4-0 to win the Under-19 boys title.

Payas, who has exhibited remarkable performances in recent times in Tunis, Slovenia and Oman, added another feather to his cap on Friday.

The Delhi boy Payas achieved the World No. 1 ranking in the Under-17 Boys category recently. He became the second Indian paddler to achieve the feat after consecutive titles during his tournaments in Tunis, Slovenia and Oman.

Payas pocketed INR 34,000 with his championship title victory whereas Suhana swept INR 29,000 prize money on Friday.

Payas jain and Suhana Saini's road to final matches:

Payas Jain defeated Jash Modi of Maharashtra 1-8, 11-7, 11-7, 11-6 in the quarter finals of the boy's singles tournament. He the went on to vanquish H. Jeho of Mizoram 11-4, 11-6, 11-6, 7-11, 11-8 to seal the place in the finals.

Meanwhile, Suhana Saini outpowered Taneesha Kotecha of Maharashtra with a 13-11, 7-11, 11-7, 10-12, 7-11, 11-5, 12-10 win in the quarter finals. She continued her terrific run at the tournament to defeat Diya Chitale of Maharashtra 10-12, 7-11, 8-11, 11-6, 11-8, 11-8, 11-9 in the semifinals.

Other paddlers performances at the UTT National ranking table tennis championship:

Yashansh defeated Deepit Patil 7-11, 3-11, 9-11, 11-4, 11-9, 11-5, 11-7 in the semifinals. Meanwhile Jeho defeated Aadarsh Chhetri 11-5, 11-5, 11-8, 12-10. However, Yashansh overpowered Varun Balasuri 13-11, 11-7, 11-2, 11-6 and Deepit got the better of Ansh Goyal 11-6, 11-5, 11-9, 11-4 in the quarters.

Yashaswini Ghorpade vanquished Vanshika Bhargava 11-5, 11-7, 11-8, 11-6 in the semis. Vanshika Bhargava defeated Swastika Ghosh 14-12, 11-2, 11-0, 11-0, whereas Yashaswini Ghorpade overwhelmed Radhapria Goel 11-8, 11-6, 11-4, 12-10. Diya Chitale won against Lakshita Narang 11-8, 11-5, 11-5, 11-9 in the quarterfinals.

