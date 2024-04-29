Prime Table Tennis 2024: SpinXttreme emerged champions of Season 2 after defeating Clippers

The second edition of the Prime Table Tennis competition concluded with SpinXttreme defeating Clippers by 6-5 in the grand finale. 56 top-tier athletes from the Maharashtra State Table Tennis Association were part of the campaign.

A total of eight teams were part of the Prime Table Tennis 2024, divided into two pools with four teams each. Lion Warriors, King Pong, defending champions SensaTTions, and Ninjas were part of Pool A. Spartans, Yodhas, Clippers, and SpinXttreme were the four sides in Pool B.

Moving to the details of the grand finale, in the marquee men's and women's mixed doubles game, SpinXttreme’s Siddhesh and Manasi secured a 2-1 win over Zubin and Shruti to secure an early lead in the much-awaited clash of the Prime Table Tennis 2024.

In the Scoutees Boy game, Ishan Khandekar from SpinXttreme couldn't create an impact as he suffered a 1-2 defeat over Parth Magar as both sides leveled the tally at 1-1. Moving to the Scoutees Girl game, Naisha Rewaskar was at her best as she dominated Hritikha Madhur with a 2-0 win to propel her side to a 2-1 lead.

Shifting to the Rookie Boy game, Sharveya Samant from SpinXttreme suffered a 0-2 loss over Siddhanth Deshpande and this result helped the Clippers to level the encounter 2-2.

In the Rookie Girl game, SpinXttreme's Sana D'Souza couldn't make it big as she suffered a defeat over Radhika Sakpal by 0-2 and this result helped the Clippers to take the lead by 2-3.

In the Marquee Men game, Siddhesh Pande helped SpinXttreme to equal the scores by 3-3 after bagging a 2-0 win over Zubin Taraporwala. Manasi, in the Marquee Women clash, suffered a loss over Shruti Amrute by 1-2, and the Clippers led by 3-4.

In the Sage Men clash, Manish Rawat clinched a 2-0 win over Onkar Jog to level the tally by 4-4. In the Golden Singles, SpinXttreme bagged a 2-1 win over the Clippers to win the Prime Table Tennis 2024 grand finale by a 6-5 margin.

The first season of the Prime Masters League witnessed SensaTTions dominate each round and were crowned champions.

A look at the final results in Prime Table Tennis 2024

Siddhesh & Manasi 2-1 Zubin & Shruti

Ishan 1-2 Parth

Naisha 2-0 Hrithikha

Sharveya 0-2 Siddhanth

Sana 0-2 Radhika

Siddhesh 2-0 Zubin

Manasi 1-2 Shruti

Manish 2-0 Onkar

Golden Singles 2-1

SpinXttreme 6-5 Clippers